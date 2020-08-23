One nation one standerd: modi government will implement ‘one nation one standard’ scheme from March 31 next year, know its benefits

new Delhi: Union Consumer, Food and Public Distribution Minister Ram Vilas Paswan has also set a deadline to implement ‘One Nation One Standard’ on the lines of ‘One Nation One Ration Card’. The Union Minister said on Friday that from 31 March 2021, the country will now have the same standard. Ram Vilas Paswan was addressing a press conference through video conferencing here. Also Read – PM Modi can ask MS Dhoni to play next T20 World Cup

He said that on the lines of 'One Nation One Ration Card', there will now be 'One Nation One Standard' which will be made compulsory. Meaning, different ministries will not have separate standards but a standard which will be standard of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and will be strictly implemented.

Director General of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Pramod Kumar Tiwari, who was present on the occasion, said that the process of implementing 'One Nation One Standard' has started and 268 standards have been prepared for various items for this and the rest in the pipeline. is.

He informed that work is going on in this direction with various ministries and departments to formulate a nation one standard. He told that the standards of the goods which are imported more are being prepared. These items include steel goods, chemicals, electronic products and toys.

(Input: IANS)