One Night in Miami’s Leslie Odom, Jr. & Aldis Hodge on Playing Legends

Leslie Odom, Jr. has received a Grammy and a Tony award for “Hamilton” however he continues to broaden and sharpen his talents as an actor, musician and performer. Portraying Sam Cooke in Regina King’s “One Night in Miami,” the 39-year-old artist delivers one among this strongest turns but, taking part in double-duty as not simply an actor, however as a singer-songwriter.

On this week’s Selection Awards Circuit podcast, the 39-year-old artist discusses the monumental process of taking on the legendary Sam Cooke. “My quantity acquired pulled,” Odom, Jr. says. “I simply didn’t wish to do a wack Sam Cooke, I didn’t wish to be unhealthy, and have it wipe away any alternative.” Hear beneath!

Odom, Jr. has skilled an distinctive 12 months, having additionally starred in the stage filming of Thomas Kail’s “Hamilton,” which debuted on Disney Plus over the summer time. For his work in Amazon Studios’ “One Night in Miami,” he has obtained an abundance of affection and excessive reward for his efficiency, which has landed him in the thick of a really aggressive Oscar race. Very respectful and gracious about his success, Odom, Jr. is studying extra concerning the movie business. With below a dozen movie credit to his title, his ardour however bleeds from his phrases.

“The primary job of the director is to get everyone in the identical temper,” Odom says about first-time director Regina King. “Each single notice she gave me, each single thought she gave me, made me higher.”

On prime of his performing work, Odom, Jr. additionally a author on the music “Communicate Now,” for which he may obtain an Oscar nomination. He could be following in the footsteps of Mary J. Blige and Cynthia Erivo as performing nominees who had been additionally cited in unique music.

Additionally in this episode: Aldis Hodge got here into the 12 months delivering excellent work in the horror movie “The Invisible Man” after which took up the duty of taking part in Jim Brown, the one dwelling determine from “One Night in Miami.” He tells the Selection Awards Circuit podcast that initially turned down the possibilities to audition as a result of he didn’t really feel was adequately geared up to do. “My group advised me that Regina needs to see you and I’m not going to be the idiot who tells Regina ‘No,” Hodge says.

Hodge gained notoriety in 2019 for his unbelievable efficiency in “Clemency” reverse Alfre Woodard, for which he obtained a nomination from the Gotham Awards. Earlier this 12 months, he delivered reverse Elisabeth Moss in the horror hit “The Invisible Man,” stretching out his talents in completely different genres.

From discussing his early years performing, Hodge discusses among the movies that impressed his upbringing in the performing house together with “Devin in a Blue Costume” with Don Cheadle and “Leon: The Skilled” with Natalie Portman. He additionally speaks to the long run generations in the leisure house, “don’t let anybody inform you that you just’re fortunate to be right here. I earned this spot.”

Each Leslie Odom Jr and Aldis Hodge will marketing campaign in greatest supporting actor for the upcoming Academy Awards for his or her beautiful performances.

[Photo: Aldis Hodge and Leslie Odom Jr. at the 2019 Princess Grace Awards.]