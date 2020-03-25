One Of Black Widow’s New Characters Ties Back To The First Avengers Movie

Depart a Remark
We’ll have to attend somewhat longer for Black Widow to come back out due the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc on the movie business, however relaxation assured, the film remains to be on the best way. As soon as it does lastly hit theaters, we’ll study extra about Natasha Romanoff’s time as a Russian spy, and because it seems, one of many Black Widow characters who was a part of this chapter of her life is somebody who was alluded to all the best way again in 2012’s The Avengers.
Final June, it was reported that The Departed actor Ray Winstone had been forged in Black Widow, however no particulars had been offered about his character had been offered on the time. Now Empire has revealed that Winstone is taking part in Dreykov, head of the Purple Room, a.ok.a. the Black Widow Program. In different phrases, that is the man who oversaw the method that turned younger girls into educated killers.
Dreykov was beforehand name-dropped by Loki when he was conversing with Black Widow whereas being held captive aboard the S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier in The Avengers. When Natasha Romanoff instructed Loki that she had crimson in her ledger that she needed to wipe out, the God of Mischief questioned if she might wipe out that a lot crimson, and talked about “Dreykov’s daughter” as one of many darkish occasions from her her previous.
Now with Ray Winstone taking part in Dreykov, ideally which means we’ll lastly study what occurred between his daughter and Natasha Romanoff. Of course, as a result of Black Widow is ready between Captain America: Civil Conflict and Avengers: Infinity Conflict, any look again at that occasion will nonetheless happen as a flashback. Frankly, it’s potential that Dreykov’s position within the new Marvel film might exist fully previous to the primary storyline.
Not solely have we not seen any footage of Ray Winstone in Black Widow but, however in the newest trailer, Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova tells Natasha Romanoff that Taskmaster controls the Purple Room. Given Ray Winstone’s age and physique, it’s extremely unlikely that he’s the one suited up as Taskmaster, so Dreykov has absolutely been relieved of his Purple Room management place.
Which means both Dreykov has been killed, and all of his scenes in Black Widow might be in flashbacks, or he’s one way or the other nonetheless alive, and Natasha Romanoff and her allies will run into him throughout the course of their mission. If it’s the latter situation, it’ll be fascinating to see if Dreykov might be an ally or enemy to them. Simply because all of them mingled collectively within the Purple Room doesn’t imply that they had been on good phrases.
Black Widow’s forged additionally contains David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov (a.ok.a. the Purple Guardian), O.T. Fagbenle as Rick Mason, Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff (one other Black Widow) and Olivier Richters in an undisclosed position and William Damage reprising Thaddeus Ross. It’s additionally been rumored that Tony Stark might pop up, however that also hasn’t been confirmed.
Black Widow was initially supposed to come back out on Might 1, however as talked about earlier, it’s been delayed on account of the coronavirus spreading and hasn’t been given a brand new launch date but. Keep tuned to CinemaBlend for extra Black Widow updates, and study what else is developing on the movie facet of the MCU with our detailed information.
