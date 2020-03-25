One Of Black Widow’s New Characters Ties Back To The First Avengers Movie

Which means both Dreykov has been killed, and all of his scenes in Black Widow might be in flashbacks, or he’s one way or the other nonetheless alive, and Natasha Romanoff and her allies will run into him throughout the course of their mission. If it’s the latter situation, it’ll be fascinating to see if Dreykov might be an ally or enemy to them. Simply because all of them mingled collectively within the Purple Room doesn’t imply that they had been on good phrases.