One of my favorite Star Wars games is also one of the most boring in history

Back in 1997, when Star Wars was beginning to be reborn for the release of the prequels, and sneaking in among some of the most classic titles in the saga for PC, Yoda Stories became a rarity. A game that caught me despite being quite boring.

We must be fair and affirm from the outset that Yoda Stories was not edited with claims to become a mass phenomenon. Followed in the wake of Indiana Jones and his Dispatch Adventures, perhaps best known among fans. These were very simple games that aspired to become titles whose shortcut icons were next to minesweeper or solitaire. In these small titles, the player became Indiana Jones or Luke Skywalker and went through simple randomly generated maps from an overhead perspective trying to solve simple puzzles.

The two titles were held by Hal Barwooda curious personality within the industry, who was not only also responsible for games like Indiana Jones and the Keys to Atlantis or Rebel Assault II, was also a film director (The Dragon of the Lake of Fire) and a screenwriter (Jaws, although he is not credited). The thing is, if Yoda Stories was so anecdotal, and there were other cool Star Wars games like X-Wing o Shadows of the EmpireWhy did I get so hung up on this one? Maybe I should start by explaining that my love for the Star Wars saga is unconditional. That already betrays a certain wide sleeve. It is true that Jar Jar Binks occasionally reappears in my nightmares to make jokes about flatulence and, as much as I think about it, there are things in Episode IX that do not make any sense. But if it’s Star Wars, I like it. In 1997 I was more involved in the spectacular action (for the date) of Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II than in something else, but Yoda Stories was one of those games that was already beginning to leave an idea in my personality: If it’s fun, what difference does it make?

If there were other cool Star Wars games, why was I so hung up on this one?]And Yoda Stories seemed like fun to me. Luke was traveling to the planet Dagobah to train with Yoda. The player just needed to explore the map a bit, move some block that got in the way, find the thermal detonator and then fly to another planet to break a door with it and find the turn of junk that allowed him to continue playing until the good guy Yoda seemed to him that he was ready to be a Jedi. Nothing to write home about, no matter how Dagobah it was. But the graphics had a very special charm, with very nice big-headed dolls. An artistic work by three classic names in the industry: Rachael Bristol, Jesse Clark and Martin Yee.

In its simplicity and personality I found the perfect entry point to get stuck. As the game randomly generated the maps in each game, but the mechanics and challenges were always the same, I came to bite myself trying to complete it in the shortest possible time. I imagine that most players, seeing how repetitive it is, after finishing it a couple of times without giving it much thought, would move on to something else. Should I have been studying instead of putting so many hours into this? Well yes, the same now would be someone useful. But I assure you that I ended up being pretty good at Yoda Stories. Not that there were any online puncture boards or anything like that where I could compare my scores to other players, but I felt really very satisfied.

The more or less generalized opinion is that it is an infamous gameThe game was so limited, and in the long run so repetitive, that the Game Boy version claims to be one of the worst titles for Nintendo consoles according to IGN. But there I was, at the age of 16, finding a slot every afternoon to play a couple of games. As a bonus, the game had all the sounds of lightsabers, gunshots, ships, creatures and Star Wars music in .wav format in a single folder, so the same day I installed the game on the PC all the sounds of Windows with those of Yoda Stories. For years, Luke’s X-wing’s engines blared whenever the start menu was brought up. Yeah, to shoot yourself, I know. Insufferable.

If you do a quick search on Yoda Stories you will see that the more or less generalized opinion of the media and fans is that this is an infamous game. There are even those who think that it should never have been done. And it is curious, because it is a similar opinion with which in 1999 many lovers of Star Wars received The Phantom Menacewhich on the day of today it begins to be revalued among the fans. Hopefully this text will help the same thing happen with Yoda Stories at some point. I’ll see if I can find the CD and install it.