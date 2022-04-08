One of the best coaches in history lashed out at Simeone: “It doesn’t give you joy even when you win”

Arrigo Sacchi criticized Diego Pablo Simeone (Reuters)

The strategy you used Diego Pablo Simeon in the defeat of Atletico Madrid in view of Manchester CitY for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Champions League keep giving what to talk about. It is that the fact that the last champion of Spain has not kicked on goal throughout the game and the coach has raised at times two lines of five without strikers has aroused the anger of the main critics of him.

One of those who took the opportunity to attack the argument of the Argentine coach was Arrigo Sacchian Italian football legend, who won no less than two European Cups with Milan Y led his country’s team to the 1994 World Cup final, which they lost to Brazil.

“He achieved great things and I think his experience in Italy has influenced him. The first thing is not to lose and then to see what happens, “he said in dialogue with the portal The Gazette of Sportremembering the passage of cholos for Catania in the 2010/11 season. In this sense, he insisted that this way of standing on the field of play pleased him: “That way of playing tires the public, who asks for beauty, emotions.”

“(Simeone) They have a ‘catenaccio’ from the 60s, an old idea. What football is this? It doesn’t give you joy even when you win. You win without deserving it, only with cunning. I don’t like it and it surprises me that the Spaniards, people accustomed to the beauty of football, accept it. Simeone has important moral values, he is a leader, he should do more, believe more in himself,” he said.

In this sense, rHe remembered an old game he watched from the stands with Pelé during Euro 2000 between Italy and the Netherlands: “In Euro 2000 I was in the stands next to Pelé during the Netherlands-Italy match, which we won after having spent the entire game on defense. The Brazilian told me: ‘A pity, they have good players, but they don’t know how to play football’. Atlético does the same: defense, defense and defense”. He also recalled a brief dialogue he shared at that time with the Dutchman Gullit, whom he had managed at Milan: “He asked me why we didn’t try to cross and score goals with our heads and I told him no, if by bad luck we score a goal, then we will always play like this. He did not want to “.

Arrigo Sacchi is considered one of the best coaches in the history of world football (AP)

Sacchi, to whom the prestigious magazine France Soccer ranked him third in the list of the 50 best coaches in football history, he also took aim against Pep Guardiola for what his team did against Atlético de Madrid: “City didn’t do much either. I don’t remember many occasions beyond the goal, which was nice. It was not a fun game. The Athletes he didn’t want to play football, but City had an obligation to do something else. They should have attacked the spaces more. I told Pep: ‘If your team plays at high tempo, looks for depth and stands out with the right times, it’s unbeatable. If not…’. Coaches should have the courage to change when something doesn’t work.”

Arrigo Sacchi marked an era in European football, when at the end of the 1980s he took charge of the Milan and won eight titles in his first three seasons, including two European Cups (now the Champions League) and two Intercontinental Cups with a team that featured figures such as Marco van Basten, Ruud Gullit, Franco Baresi and Paolo Maldiniamong others.

Then, he had steps by Parma Y Atletico Madridbut the most remembered was his time in the Italian national team between 1991 and 1996. In that period he reached the final of the 1994 World Cup, who lost on penalties with Brazil. In his career he directed soccer players who incorporated several of his concepts and became great coaches like the Dutchman Frank Rijkaard Y Carlo Ancelottiboth champions of the Champions League as coaches, one from Barcelona and the other from Real Madrid, or Antonio Contemulti-champion with Juventus and Chelsea.

The revenge between Atletico Madrid Y Manchester City will be on April 13 Wanda Metropolitano and for that duel the Spanish team is obliged to win if it wants to qualify for the semifinals. We will have to wait to see if Simeone Bet on a more offensive approach or repeat your strategy.

