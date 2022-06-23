one of the best consoles in history

After reviewing the best SNES games, it’s time to talk about the next one on the list, a legendary console that has some of the best games in history: the Nintendo 64. The N64 is one of those consoles that has true classics among classics, and was the direct competitor of PlayStation 1 during that generation.

I have compiled my favorite games for you, and it is that in my case (and I am sure that I am not alone in this) the Nintendo 64 is a console that marked my passion for videogames enormously, with some titles that I keep going back to today when I get nostalgic.

This is our selection of the 9 best Nintendo 64 games

Super Mario 64

It is VERY difficult to try to explain what Super Mario 64 meant in its time, but we are talking about one of the games that has changed the course of the video game industry thanks to all the elements it introduced. It was a groundbreaking game that, to this day, a real barbarity is still enjoyed. Do you like 3D platform games? Well, this is a MUST. Yes, with capital letters.





You got it available on the Nintendo 64 emulator on Switch and as part of Super Mario 3D All-Stars.

Zelda: Ocarina of Time

The first two games on the list are in the Top 10 best games in history, and that is because Ocarina of Time was the first iteration of the Zelda saga in 3 dimensions. The thing could have been normal (it would have been reasonably normal), but the Big N managed to create one of those wonderful games from start to finishwith a gameplay that is still a joy today.





You got it available on the Nintendo 64 emulator on Switch and, if you have a 3DS at home, you can play its remake, with better graphics and some other quality of life improvements (such as the fateful Water Temple).

Mario Kart 64

Compared to the previous two, Mario Kart 64 has aged a bit worse, but it’s still a very enjoyable game in multiplayer. After the SNES Mario Kart, came this excellent racing game in which we could play with up to 4 friends and which had a good handful of iconic tracks, such as Toad’s Highway.





You got it available on the Nintendo 64 emulator en Switch.

Super Smash Bros

Beyond its incredible single player experiences, if anything characterized the N64 it was its spectacular multiplayer games. Super Smash Bros was a pretty crazy project that came out of the heads of Masahiro Sakurai and Satoru Iwata. Taking into account the “pureness” of the characters of the Big N, it is difficult to think that they would agree to create a game in which they gave each other cake, but The result could not be better.





Unfortunately the game not available for N64 emulator Switch, and there don’t seem to be any plans to bring it.

Zelda: Majora’s Mask

Let’s not fool ourselves: the vast majority of games in the Nintendo 64 catalog are for all audiences. After the success of Ocarina of Time, this Majora’s Mask arrived, the darkest title in the Zelda saga and that has a mechanic of going back in time that greatly affects gameplay. Another game that any lover of the saga would have to play yes or yes, and one of the most adult-themed games on the console.





You got it available on the Nintendo 64 emulator on Switch and, if you have a 3DS at home, you can play its remake, with better graphics.

Banjo Kazooie

Nintendo 64 has been the console with the best platform titles in history (or at least, that’s what I think), and one of the main culprits of this was Rare. Although the fantastic Donkey Kong 64 is not on the list, there is Banjo Kazooie, a new license from Rare with very good ideas for 3D platformers and whose story and progression are still hilarious today.





You got it available on the Nintendo 64 emulator en Switch.

Golden Eye 007

The latest member of my triumvirate of must-play Nintendo 64 multiplayer games. Although Perfect Dark was a contender for best shooter on the console, Golden Eye 007 ended up taking the top spot on the list. In addition to a highly entertaining single player story, addictive multiplayer, and in the afternoons of vice with colleagues it was one of those titles that we could not stop playing.





Unfortunately the game not available for N64 emulator Switch, and there don’t seem to be any plans to bring it.

Conker’s Bad Fur Day

Although there is a lot of debate in this regard, for many Rare was the great developer of the Big N for this console, and Conker’s Bad Fur Day is the perfect example. Is about a platform game focused on an adult audiencewith many references to the cinema and some of the console’s most remembered moments, such as The Great Mighty Poo’s song.





Unfortunately the game not available for N64 emulator Switch, and there don’t seem to be any plans to bring it. You have a remake for Xbox, but to be honest it’s a bit short…

Paper Mario

This list is closed by an RPG that surprised fans and critics at the time. Although in recent times the saga has been adapted to an audience somewhat further away from classic RPGs, the Nintendo 64 Paper Mario is one of those wonderful games that has aged fantastically and whose graphic section is still beautiful.





You got it available on the Nintendo 64 emulator en Switch.