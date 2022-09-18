One of the best games in history, and its DLC, now available for free with Xbox Live Gold

Portal 2 is now available for download as part of Microsoft’s monthly service incentives.

At the end of August we learned about the free September games that users of Xbox who are either Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. A total of four games They are available throughout the month, although from this week you can download the best rated of all.

Portal 2 DLC is also free to downloadThat’s why we’re warning you: if you haven’t played Portal 2 yet and you have an Xbox console, starting today you can add to your library the work of Valve without any additional cost until September 30. In fact, its DLC is also free, so we recommend you get hold of both contents as soon as possible, which is not considered this second installment for nothing. one of the best games everwith extremely clever puzzles, excellent level design and a highly applauded narrative.

For the rest, remind you that Microsoft has made three more games available to users during this month of September, although you will no longer be able to access Thrillville. yes you can download Gods Will Fallavailable throughout the month, and Double Kick Heroes which, like Portal 2, can also be added to the library from today.

Xbox Live Gold news in September

