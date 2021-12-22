one of the best games of 2021 and also a surprisingly human RPG

8 years have passed since A Realm Reborn, the rebirth of Final Fantasy XIV, went on sale. After a rather infamous launch, Square Enix’s MMORPG came back with force to show that he could turn the tables. Now, with the arrival of Endwalker, we see the story of the Ascians ended with one question in mind: “Has Naoki Yoshida’s team managed to overcome everything and finish this adventure successfully?”

I’m not going to beat around the bush. The answer is a resounding “Yes”. Very rotund, even. Endwalker is, without a doubt, my favorite Final Fantasy XIV expansion, one of the best video game experiences I’ve had all year and, quite surely, one of the best releases the Japanese company has had since that time. from the PlayStation 2. This is something you may have heard from a lot of people by now, apart from the infamous tails, everyone is talking about how powerful it is. But why? What is it that makes it so impressive?

The tightrope of MMOs

When it comes to interacting with MMORPGs, it is very normal that there are people who prefer certain aspects of these colossi to others. I know a lot of people who are focused on story content and are not interested in the most demanding fights. Also to people who prefer raideo and farming to the plot. The job of every developer is, even more than in video games of other genres, try to balance everything, and I would dare to say that this expansion is the one that has best achieved it to date.

It is said a lot that Final Fantasy XIV is a celebration of the saga. Filled with references, nods, stellar appearances, and even franchise event sequels, it’s a delight to play as a fan of these JRPGs. But it is that Endwalker takes all this a step further, not only through cameos and tributes, but also self-referencing at every moment he can. Square Enix’s new MMO expansion is the point where all currents converge that have shaped one of the most incredible trips I have ever had in the medium. It is, definitely, the distilled essence of this video game and a finishing touch that lives up to expectations.

The definitive journey of Guerrero de la Luz

Regarding its history, Endwalker is the most philosophically charged expansion that has been seen in the Square Enix MMORPG. With everything that had already been opened in the game, it would have been normal to simply send the heroes to put out fires from point A to point B, end in an epic battle between good and evil and end the saga of the Ascians with the protagonists triumphing over villains. This was what the ending of Shadowbringers pointed towards. However, Yoshi-P’s team has preferred to subvert all the expectations of the public and propose a narrative that could be a distant cousin of the acclaimed and beloved Final Fantasy IX.

Treating the arrival of the new Final Days, finally explaining the tragedy after the fall of the Ascians, immersing in the secrets of Sharlayan and The Forum, and unveiling the hidden mysteries of Hydaelyn, the remaining strands come together to drive a narrative more adult and thorough. Endwalker exchange moments of great delicacy with epic emotion Which was to be expected at the end of this arc, endowing herself with a halo of humanity that has nothing to envy of legendary weights of the RPG genre in general.





Putting at the center of everything characters looking for a reason to live in an imperfect world, the story created by Natsuko Ishikawa seeks to go beyond the shades of gray morality by Shadowbringers and bring a narrative of authentic existential crises, moral dilemmas and the search for a reason for being. This permeates the entire Endwalker arc, culminating in bringing us the best-developed and most humane cast of these 8 years of journey.

On the other hand, the moments that are not about this, but about the real calamity that plagues the world of Hydaelyn are, without a doubt, some of the darkest I’ve seen in the series. On more than one occasion I came to wonder that more than one would remind the arc of the eclipse of Berserk, the manga of Kentaro Miura.

It may seem, thus described and without much context to avoid spoilers, that the tone may be a bit too gloomy or heavy but, being seasoned with moments of hope, camaraderie and introspection, Endwalker offers one of the most moving and impressive adventures of the entire genre.

This, as the Square Enix team has accustomed us, is also reflected in their music. Masayoshi Soken, the incredible composer of Creative Business Unit III is not only back after his battle with cancer, but has put all his being in a soundtrack worthy of the finishing touch of the Japanese epic.

His most impressive songs mix old themes to bring Final Fantasy XIV a cathartic ending.

His “smaller” pieces are the perfect reflection of what Endwalker means to the history of Eorzea and the rest of his world. Mixing urgency and desperation with closeness and hope, the Japanese musician has managed to surpass his work at Shadowbringers to give all important scenes a perfect emotionality.

On the other hand, his most impressive songs mix old themes (like Answers, Maker’s Ruin or Invincible) to bring you to this part of Final Fantasy XIV a cathartic and powerful ending at the best of his ability, speaking through his melodies from the journey he has traveled so far.

In the end, on a plot and emotional level, we are facing a colossal adventure that not only lives up to expectations, but with each twist of the script that I was not expecting, it made me ask myself “Oh, how is this? are they going to overcome? ” To be honest, at times I was worried that it just couldn’t go beyond what was presented and things got stuck, but this turned out to be baseless fears.





New classes, yes, but with renewed philosophies

As expected, Endwalker brings two new classes, Sage y Reaper, which bring new synergies of the most interesting to the fore. Sage, for his part, positions himself as the second shield healer in the game (dethroning Astrologian) and seeks to be the calculating healer who mitigates damage before it occurs and recovers life through his own DPS. Thanks to your skills, must be more in sync with tanks than other healers (using Kardian during tank swaps, for example), which adds a new dimension to his role. It’s relatively complicated to use and yet still manages to be one of the most satisfying classes in the Square Enix MMORPG to date, adding dynamism to a role that relies heavily on reacting to what happens to other players. .

Reaper, meanwhile, is a full-fledged DPS. With large amounts of damage and a wide variety of abilities, represents very well all the changes that have been made to the offensive classes: flexibility and (some) mobility above all else. Taking into account the amount of DPS that the game has, it is commendable that they have been able to create another one that does not feel too far away or too similar to the ones that already exist. It is very likely that the odd nerf will soon fall on her, since her ability to do damage is well above the rest of her peers, but that will not make her rougher or less fun, following the line that Square Enix has of doing than any work is viable.

Reducing boredom allows the game to allow itself to be more creative with its fights.

One of the things that I have observed, and that everyone I have talked to shares, is the change in philosophy that the Square Enix team has had when it comes to approaching classes and their changes. Some have undergone massive modifications (such as Summoner or Monk), while others have minor adjustments, but everything is going in the same direction: flexibility. I have seen comments saying that Final Fantasy XIV is “easier” to play accompanied by a tone of criticism or discontent, but I do not think that is a mistake, quite the opposite. Reducing boredom allows the game to allow itself to be more creative with its fights, and this is something that shows a lot.

Especially when we talk about Trials (and especially the high end ones), Endwalker expects a lot from the player, with mechanics as imaginative as punishing. While in other expansions I had the feeling that many fights lacked aggression, here is a lingering feeling: Endwalker is the end of something, and our Warrior of Light must be ready to pulverize all his limits and triumph in the face of the most demanding threats. of Hydaelyn and beyond.





That said, speaking as an Extremes and Savages player, the content to date is the most fun, varied and original that this title has ever seen, and I don’t think this would be possible without the changes that the classes have undergone. The most important fights waste enthusiasm and give, without being unfair or extremely complicated, a sense of achievement and improvement that previously seemed to be only reserved for those who would dare with the most difficult fights in the game.

One brings shadow, one brings light; half-cooked things

Mind you, even the most polished diamond has blemishes, and this MMO wasn’t going to get rid of that. They are small complaintsWell, in general I am more than happy with what we have seen of this expansion, but it is true that I feel that it has rhythm problems at the narrative level. On the one hand, there is a lot to tell, and sometimes it seems that the evolution of the plot is too fast-paced. On the other hand, emotionally charged moments are great, but you need to give the player breaks, and these take a little longer than necessary. In the end, after having finished the story, they are things that do not matter to me, but it is true that at the time they made me doubt a bit about what was happening and how to handle it.

On the other hand, on a purely mechanical level, some of the changes that the classes have received (in particular, from my experience, those of Astrologian) may seem a bit strange at first. It is true that many of the professions of the title remain almost the same (my mains, Warrior, Dragoon and Black Mage made me feel very at home), the deep modifications can leave you a bit confused. After a few hours of experimenting with the news, I have to say that, even though that first impression was logical, I see no reason to worry. Yes, the title is not perfect and there are classes that clearly need a rebalancing, but, at the level of balance, it is very robust.

Endwalker, the finishing touch that Final Fantasy XIV deserves

Endwalker has come to show that Yoshida’s team has one of the best games in the works today.

MMORPGs are, by definition, some of the most mammoth video games in the gaming environment. With hundreds (and even thousands!) Of hours of content, they are works that only a very select group of developers is prepared to tackle. Square Enix might have gotten off to a bad start when creating Final Fantasy XIV, but the redemption story of this title is well known and Endwalker has come to prove, once again, that Yoshida’s team has one of the best current games in their hands.

As I said before, Endwalker is the end of a path that has been building for almost a decade. Yes, there will be more expansions for the game, but it will be starting new stories and dealing with new topics. Saying goodbye to the Ascians saga, it seems to me that this expansion will be remembered as a milestone in the career of the entire Creative Business Unit III, Square Enix and the MMORPG genre. To be honest, I can’t think of a better way to end such a long road.