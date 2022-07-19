One of the best tennis players in the world revealed that she is a lesbian: “Living in the closet for a long time is complicated”

Russian tennis player Daria Kasatkina, in action during her match against Poland’s Iga Swiatek for the semifinals of the French Open at Roland Garros, Paris, France (REUTERS / Benoit Tessier)

The tennis player Daria KasatkinaRussia’s first racket and former world number 10 in 2018revealed that she is a lesbian in an interview with a sports journalist from her country. “I do have a girlfriend? Yes”the 25-year-old athlete told reporter Viktor Kravchenko in a testimony that was posted on her YouTube channel.

Kasatkina, currently number 12 in the world, now trains under the tutelage of Carlos Martínez at an academy in Barcelona. During the interview held in the Spanish city after one of Kasatkina’s training sessions, the young She acknowledged that she was “a little nervous” when making this revelation in front of a camera and acknowledged that it is a “taboo” subject in Russia.

“I’ve never talked about it so openly in front of a camera, but I like it.”, he stressed. And he added: “Living in the closet for a long time is complicated. You have to be at peace with yourself, it’s the only thing that matters”.

Born on May 7, 1997 in Tolyatti (Russia), Daria is the daughter of two athletes: her mother, a lawyer, worked as an athlete. And her father, an engineer, was an ice hockey player. Consequently, her entry into the world of sports occurred almost naturally, when she was just six years old.

Already in his stage as a junior he came to position himself as No. 3 in the ranking. And her debut as a professional was in 2013. In 2016 she entered the top 25 players on the WTA circuit for the first time and beat a top ten for the first time (no less than Venus Williams).

Her career reached a peak in 2018, when she climbed to number 10 on the list and, after a slump that took her beyond step 70, she recovered and once again became one of the cheerleaders on the circuit. Nowadays He holds four titles and reached the semi-finals of the latest edition of Roland Garros. In addition, he accumulates 8,546,680 dollars in prizes.

With information from EFE

