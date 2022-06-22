One of the best VPNs on the market has dropped its prices: save up to 68% with NordVPN and improve your online privacy

Nowadays, it can become essential to use a VPN service on your computer or on a mobile phone in order to have a secure connection that guarantees user privacy. There are many different VPN options on the market, but without a doubt NordVPN is the best service you can hire thanks to its value for money. Now, you will be able to find it with a special offer through its website.

VPNs have many functions on a day-to-day basis, highlighting at first the IP address hiding, but also being able to bypass the restrictions of some services such as Netflix, accessing the catalog of other countries. This makes it really recommendable to have one installed and working at full capacity to be able to help you on a day-to-day basis.

The most common situation that can arise is the use of the device as the computer on a public network (in a coffee shop). In these cases, it may not be advisable to carry out important procedures such as accessing your online bank account. In this way, the use of NordVPN can guarantee your security in all these locations and also when you are going to leave your country to travel abroad.

Best NordVPN Deals for June

Now is the best opportunity you can have to access a high-quality VPN, such as NordVPN. And it is that you can find several offers during the month of June that will save you a lot of money for a really complete service. In the case of the standard plan, only a secure VPN and protection against malware is integrated. This is ideal to have a basic protection but with a competent price of 2.89 euros per month (for 24 months).





Monthly subscription to the complete VPN plan that will protect your connection, passwords and your files.

The second plan that is discounted is Plus that in addition to enjoying the basic features, also adds a password manager for all your devices. In this way, you will be able to access your passwords safely, as if they were written down on a piece of paper that only you can access. In addition, a scanner is also added to find out if your email or password has been leaked in an attack that has occurred. In this case a discount of 62% is applied, with a price of 3.49 euros per month the first two years.

Finally, you can find the most recommended option, as it is the most complete. In addition to everything previously mentioned, you can also find 1TB of cloud storage in complete safety. You will be able to save all the files that are vital to you in order to protect them from possible attacks. Also highlighted is the end to end encryption, being a completely private cloud. The discount in this case is 68%, going on to have a price of 4.69 euros per month for the first two years.