One Of The Blacklist’s Characters Will Have A Bigger Storyline In Season 8

Followers will recall that the Process Pressure was left with an enormous void when Mozhan Marnò left the present and took her fan-favorite character, Samar Navabi, along with her. Samar’s medical points (and a workforce of assassins) caught up along with her, and she or he is at present in components unknown, due to Purple. So heading into final season, the Process Pressure was and not using a key member, and Aram was with out the love of his life. Enter Laura Sohn as FBI Agent, Alina Park, and The Blacklist had its reply to changing Samar.