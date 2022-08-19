One of the bloodthirsty “Beatles” of ISIS was sentenced to life in prison in the United States

El Shafee Elsheikh

A member of the Islamic State’s notorious kidnap-murder cell known as the “Beatles” has been sentenced to life in prison in a US court for the deaths of four US hostages in Syria.

El Shafee Elsheikh, The 34-year-old had been convicted in April in Alexandria, Virginia, of hostage-taking, conspiracy to murder US citizens, and supporting a terrorist organization.

The grueling two-week trial of the former British citizen, who featured emotional testimony from former hostages and parents of the victims, it was the largest prosecution of an Islamic State militant in the United States.

The 12-person federal jury deliberated for less than six hours over two days before convicting Elsheikh for his role in the deaths of four Americans: journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff and humanitarian workers Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller.

James Foley, shortly before being beheaded by one of the “Beatles”

Elsheikh and another former “Beatle”, Alexanda Amon Kotey, were captured by a Kurdish militia in Syria in January 2018 and handed over to US forces in Iraq.

They were transferred to the United States in 2020 to stand trial.

Kotey, 38, pleaded guilty in September 2021 and was sentenced to life in prison in April by US District Court Judge TS Ellis, who also pronounced the sentence against Elsheikh.

Another supposed “Beatle“, Aine Davis38, was deported to Britain last week from Turkey and remained in custody on terrorism charges.

The fourth member of the group, the executioner Mohammed Emwazi, was killed by a US drone in Syria in 2015.

Alexanda Kotey (Hussein Malla/AP)

The kidnappers, who grew up and became radicalized in London, were nicknamed the “Beatles” by their captives because of their distinctive British accent.

Active in Syria from 2012 to 2015, they are accused of kidnapping more than two dozen journalists and aid workers from the United States and other countries.

Ten former European and Syrian hostages testified at the Elsheikh trial accusing the “Beatles” of months of brutal treatment that included beatings, electric shocks, drowning and mock executions.

Foley, Sotloff, and Kassig were beheaded by Emwazi, and ISIS released videos of their deaths for propaganda purposes.

Kayla Mueller (Matt Hinshaw/AP)

Mueller was initially held by the “Beatles” but was later handed over to IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who reportedly raped her repeatedly.

ISIS announced Mueller’s death in February 2015. The group said he was killed in a Jordanian airstrike, a claim disputed by US authorities.

Baghdadi was killed during a US special forces raid in 2019.

Ahead of Elsheikh’s sentencing, British police revealed details Wednesday of the multi-year effort to identify the kidnappers and bring them to justice.

Richard Smith, the head of the London police counter-terrorism unit, likened it to “putting together very small pieces of a puzzle” and following “a trail of breadcrumbs”.

