One of the craziest episodes of Dennis Rodman’s career is getting its own movie

Dennis Rodman with Carmen Electra, who was his partner during their escape to Las Vegas (Photo: Shutterstock)

The famous documentary The Last Dance reached a huge peak in popularity during 2020. The historic campaigns of those Chicago Bulls (especially the last one) led by Michael Jordan they hypnotized viewers, reaching record figures for the various audiovisual platforms that broadcast the series. Among the protagonists, the figure of Dennis Rodman He gained popularity for his rigor in defending and rebounding, his eccentricity, and his passion for parties. One of his most memorable episodes will have his own short film: “48 Hours in Las Vegas”.

It all started during the 1997-98 season when the Worm asked for 48 hours of freedom to clear the head of the pressure of the NBA. That two-day leave to disconnect that Jordan and his coach, Phil Jackson, gave him became 40 hours away from the core of the team for Rodman.. That he was not alone, of course. One of the best rebounds in NBA history spent his mini vacation with his girlfriend, the famous Carmen electra, actress who knew how to wear a swimsuit on the Baywatch series and was also a model for Playboy magazine.

Once the time for Rodman was up, it was the captain himself who made the decision to look for him to return him to the team. After knocking on the door of his house several times, Michael entered Dennis’s home to take him to training and found Electra herself sleeping in the living room.. Those previous days in Las Vegas remained to be remembered and filming is already being organized to relive what happened on the crazy trip.

El Gusano during the filming of The Last Dance (IG: @mandalaysportsmedia)

“There is only one Dennis Rodman. In 1998, there was no one on Earth who was funnier, or maybe more dangerous than him. “, explained Nathan Kahane, president of the Motion Picture Group of Lionsgate, studio that will be in charge of filming, in conversation with the medium Deadline. And he added in this regard: “However, that is not even half of what it is. This movie takes you on an unforgettable journey with the myth, the legend and also the man that is Dennis, behind everything you think you know. His career and amazing life will make it a hilarious but completely human and emotional movie. “

There are still no prescriptions regarding the release date, but the curiosity is that Rodman himself will be the executive producer behind the scene that is filmed. The famous saying goes “what happens in Las Vegas, stays in Las Vegas”, but in this case everything that happens in the aforementioned city of Los Angeles will come to light. USA.

