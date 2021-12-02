One of the crucial Sport of Thrones prequels canceled even after spending 30 million on its first episode

HBO’s first strive at generating a Sport of Thrones prequel has after all been canceled after spending a staggering $ 30 million on a pilot episode. All the way through an interview with James Andrew Miller in his new guide, Tinderbox: HBO’s Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers, former WarnerMedia president Bob Greenblatt unearths what has took place to the canceled Sport of Thrones collection.

“Greater than $ 30 million have been spent on a Sport of Thrones prequel pilot that used to be in manufacturing once I arrived.he says.And once I noticed a minimize of it a couple of months once I arrived, I stated to Casey, ‘This simply does not paintings, and I do not believe it delivers at the promise of the unique collection.’ And he did not disagree, which used to be in fact a aid.“.

Casey Bloys is HBO’s leader content material officer and used to be in control of overseeing Sport of Thrones when it after all got here to an finish after 8 seasons.

“Sadly, we determined to droop it“, explicó Greenblatt. “There used to be huge power to get it proper and I do not believe it could have labored.“.

Already in 2017 it used to be stated that HBO used to be creating a few Sport of Thrones prequels, considered one of them set “1000’s of years earlier than the occasions of Sport of Thrones“.

“After cautious attention, now we have determined to not continue with the untitled prequel collection of Sport of Thrones.“HBO confirms in a remark.”We thank Jane Goldman, SJ Clarkson, and the gifted solid and team for all their arduous paintings and determination.“.

The pilot episode of the unreleased prequel to Sport of Thrones it used to be shot in Northern Eire again in 2019, but it surely used to be sooner or later shelved. Then again, HBO did announce {that a} standalone collection, the impending Sport of Thrones: Area of the Dragon, had gained the golf green mild.

No additional main points had been given in regards to the canceled prequel., however now it kind of feels to had been a pricey mistake for HBO. Then again, it’s stated that issues “vnonetheless neatly within the construction procedure“from The Area of the Dragon.

“I used to be the one that inspired Casey to provide the display the golf green mild“, comenta Greenblatt. “I stated, ‘Let’s no longer possibility $ 30 million on a pilot.’ You’ll be able to’t spend $ 30 million on a pilot after which no longer select it up. So I stated, ‘Let’s no longer do a pilot. Let’s get a perfect collection that we be ok with and do it. Or no longer’“.

Sport of Thrones: Area of the Dragon will premiere on HBO in 2022.