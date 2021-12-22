One of the directors of Age of Empires 4 leaves the studio with almost 25 years of work behind him

Quinn Duffy joined Relic Entertainment in 1998, eventually becoming the design director for the iconic RTS.

Age of Empires is an iconic franchise for all lovers of strategic videogames, and that is why the confirmation of Age of Empires IV excited a good handful of players. The game, which was released at the end of October, has achieved great success on platforms such as Steam, from where broke sales records of the saga. However, one of its directors ends his time at RTS and, after almost 25 years at Relic Entertainment, has decided to leave the company.

I am very proud of the team’s work in Age of Empires IVQuinn DuffyQuinn Duffy, who was the design director of Age of Empires IV, has published this information on his LinkedIn profile, something that has been pointed out from the Aroged medium. Here, the former director ends his participation in the delivery with some praise your peers: “I’m very proud of the team’s work on Age of Empires IV. At Relic, I had a passion for both the history and the genre of RTS. That’s why I couldn’t be more excited to have helped build a new part. of this beloved and iconic franchise. “

And it is that Duffy has passed a good part of his life at Relic Entertainment. He joined in 1998 as a designer for Homeworld, a popular sci-fi and strategy franchise, and rose through the ranks to become design director on Age of Empires IV. However, this has also led to collaborate on other deliveries como Impossible Creatures, Company of Heroes o Warhammer 40.000: Space Marine.

As for his latest work on Relic, Age of Empires IV looks to the future with a roadmap that will include mod tools and more news. Of course, this strategy game was a great joy for fans of the franchise due to its glorious resurrection Well, in his analysis, Alberto Pastor was fascinated with the implementation of the sieges and the differences between his eight civilizations.

