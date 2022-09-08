One of the directors of Cyberpunk 2077 announces his departure from CD Projekt Red after 15 years

Jedrzej Mróz, production director, has said goodbye to his colleagues without specifying his new direction.

This week, Cyberpunk 2077 is back in the news because CD Projekt RED has shared news about the dystopian future of its open world title. The Polish developers have announced their Phantom Liberty expansion during a direct broadcast this past Tuesday, but there are other news surrounding the company in recent hours.

He started as a tester in the first The WitcherAnd it is never good to fire big names in the industry, but Jedrzej Mrózwho until now had acted as production manager for Cyberpunk 2077 as his most recent job, has announced his departure from the studio after 15 years as a professional in it, having participated in the main projects of the company.

In a message posted on his LinkedIn profile, Mróz thanked the company and his colleagues for 15 years that he considers spectacular and, although he assures that something new will come, he has not wanted to reveal what his next station or project is in which it will be involved (or if it will continue to be related to the video game industry).

Until now, the director of production of the last great CD Projekt RED video game joined the family in 2007 as June quality specialist from the original The Witcheralthough for the second title starring Geralt de Rivia he was already working as a producer, a field in which he rose over the years until he left his position today.

As we say, the news has come along with the announcement of the new expansion of Cyberpunk 2077 in a direct in which the new Netflix animated series based on the same universe has also been the protagonist. Nevertheless, Phantom Liberty will not be released on PS4 and Xbox Onean abandonment to users of the previous generation of consoles that has caused some controversy and debate.

