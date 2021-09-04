One of the figures of Croatia retired from the 2018 World Cup: Mandzukic said goodbye to football with an emotional letter to “little Mario”

Mario Mandzukic, Croatia’s figure at the 2018 World Cup, announced his retirement from football (Photo: REUTERS)

With an emotional message on social networks, the Croatian player Mario Mandzukic announced this Friday that he is retiring from professional football. The forward of 35 years has said goodbye to professional sports with a touching post on her Instagram account in which he reviews the feelings he had during his success and career, as if he were telling them to himself as a child.

Mandzukic, who has worn the shirt of great clubs like Bayern Munich, Atlético Madrid, Juventus and AC Milan, dedicate a few words to “Little Mario” and he accompanies them with a photograph of an old shoe that he used in his early days in football.

“You will score goals on the biggest stages and win the biggest trophies with the biggest clubs. By proudly representing his nation, he will help write the history of Croatian sport. “, writes the gunner who was runner-up in the world at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

At the club level, Mandzukic he raised trophies of great caliber, such as Serie A, Bundesliga, Champions League and Club World Cup. In addition, together with Gerd Müller and Zidane, he is the only player in history who has scored goals in a Champions League final (2013 and 2017) and in a World Cup final (2018).

“You will recognize the moment to retire, to put these boots in a closet and you will not regret it. Soccer will always be part of your life, but you will wait for a new chapter ”, concludes the forward that he had the option to extend his contract with him AC Milan one more year but chose retirement.

Mario Mandzukic played the last months of his career at AC Milan (Photo: EFE)

In the closing of the letter, Mario Mandzukic leaves a funny nod to one of the most important moments of his career. “If you play England in the World Cup, get ready around minute 109.”, said the author of the goal he gave to Croatia the classification to the final of a tournament that will remain forever in that of the fans of their country.

MARIO MANDZUKIC’S LETTER TO SAY GOODBYE TO FOOTBALL

Dear little Mario,

As you put these boots on for the first time, you cannot even imagine what you will experience in soccer. You will score goals on the most important stages and win the most important trophies with the most important clubs. By proudly representing your nation, you will help write the history of Croatian sport.

You will be successful because you will have good people around you: teammates, coaches, fans and family, agents and friends who will always be there for you. You will be eternally grateful to all of them!

Above all, you will succeed because you will always give your best. In the end, that’s what you’ll be most proud of. You will sacrifice a lot, but you will know it was worth it because of all the amazing moments.

You will recognize the moment to retire, to put these boots in a closet and you will not regret it. Soccer will always be part of your life, but you will wait for a new chapter.

Enjoy!

Your great mario

PS: If you play England in the World Cup, get ready around minute 109.

