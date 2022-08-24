One of the free Pokémon games for 3DS announces a date to close its servers

Pokémon Shuffle puzzles will no longer be available on the Nintendo handheld, but it will maintain its mobile services.

Undoubtedly, Pokémon is one of those video game franchises that manage to maintain its success year after year. This is complemented by smaller experiences like Pokémon Shuffle, a free puzzle title that racked up a large number of downloads on both 3ds like in Android e iOS. However, Nintendo is preparing to say goodbye to the 3DS and Wii U digital stores through a shutdown of servers which also affects this nice game.

Pokémon Shuffle will close its servers on 3DS on March 31, 2023And it is that, according to what we read in Nintendo Everything, it seems that Pokémon Shuffle will end its services on 3DS on March 31, 2023. This only affects the Nintendo handheld version, so Android and iOS gamers can continue to enjoy the puzzles without any disruption to their experience.

As usual in this kind of situation, this server shutdown only interrupts online features such as the possibility of obtaining daily bonuses, playing in ranked matches and downloading additional content. In this way, users can continue to solve all puzzles in offline mode, including standard and event levels that have already been downloaded to the device.

This does not catch us by surprise, because the Pokémon franchise continues to advance by leaps and bounds. In this sense, the fan community is already awaiting the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, which will arrive on Nintendo Switch next November 18th and promises to introduce novelties never seen before in the franchise of pocket monsters.

More about: Pokémon Shuffle, Pokémon, 3DS and Server Closure.