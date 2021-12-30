One of the historical rivals of Lewis Hamilton spoke of the bad moment that the pilot is going through after losing the title in Abu Dhabi

Lewis Hamilton chose to disappear from the public environment after the tough defeat in Abu Dhabi (Reuters)

The hard defeat in the Abu Dhabi GP against Max Verstappen left very beaten Lewis Hamilton, whose last public appearance was to attend the event of his appointment as Knight of the Crown at Windsor Castle with his mother Carmen Larbalestier.

Nothing was heard from him, although there were several protagonists who dared to talk about how he was, even Toto Wolff, CEO of Mercedes, slipped a comment in which he questioned its continuity.

Now it was Nico Rosberg, one of the historical rivals of the British, who spoke about his present and the possible future of his former teammate in the German team.

Nico Rosberg spoke about his former teammate (EFE)

“It was heartbreaking for him”said the former German rider, who knew how to be a close friend of Hamilton until he rebelled in the 2016 World Cup, a season in which they ran in the same team and, after turning a deaf ear to their managers, it snatched the world title from him.

“First of all, we have had an incredible Formula 1 year. It was a lot of fun to watch the phenomenal fight between Hamilton and Verstappen. They are the two best drivers in many years, and the fact that they both met in each race was phenomenal, “he explained in Sky Sports, a medium for which he now acts as a commentator.

“Sure, it was a difficult situation”He acknowledged what happened at the Yas Marina circuit and, regarding the disputed decision of the International Automobile Federation, added: “The FIA ​​also has to calibrate and adjust. They have to do a good job in winter to improve and make everything clearer, because we have to avoid dubious situations ”.

“I felt incredible pain. I have nothing to do with Mercedes now, but they were my family. They were sure they were going to win the World Cup until there were three laps to go. Later, after losing it and not being able to do anything, because his tires (those of Hamilton) had 50 laps, the pain was incredible. It’s a shame that it ended like this, with a somewhat strange decision on the part of the FIA ​​”, continuous.

Nicolas Hamilton spoke of his brother after the tough defeat in Abu Dhabi

Finally, Rosberg was positive about the future of the seven-time world champion: “Of course, I count on will be back on the grid next year and he will fight to regain the title of champion that was somehow taken away from him ”.

In this line of uncertainty regarding his current situation, his brother Nicolas also wanted to bring peace of mind. Through your account Twitch the 29-year-old spoke about the disappearance of his older brother on social media, whose last post was the day before the grand finale.

“Lewis is fine, I think he’s doing a kind of social media hiatus and I don’t blame him. Social media can be a very toxic place, but that’s okay, “he explained. Thread. In his official account, the Mercedes driver stopped following all users after losing in Abu Dhabi.

