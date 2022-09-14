One of the JRPG of the year: Triangle Strategy dates its launch on PC with a new trailer

Until now exclusive to Nintendo Switch, this role-playing adventure bets on the HD-2D pixel art style.

Square Enix has given another joy to the fans of the JRPG and PC with the announcement of Triangle Strategy for Steam, the remarkable role-playing game that arrived at the beginning of the year exclusively for Nintendo Switch, already specifying its release date in compatible. And the good news is that you won’t have to wait long to enjoy it.

Triangle Strategy arrives on Steam on October 13With a HD-2D pixel-art graphic style that inevitably evokes the great classics of the genre that appeared in the 90s, and that for now few studios are imitating, Triangle Strategy will go on sale on PC via Steam next October 13. To celebrate the news, Square Enix has released an extensive gameplay trailer showcasing the action of this tactical RPG in which there is an element of decision making essential for the adventure and very different from other games of the style, insofar as what is debated and decided is not up to you alone.

In our review of Triangle Strategy on Nintendo Switch, we not only praise how much the game changes depending on the decisions that are made, but also how exciting and hard it is to convince our allies to act as we would like them to. And that is the great attraction of this turn-based RPG.

The good reception that the game has enjoyed is such that according to the latest data from Square Enix, Triangle Strategy has sold close to a million games worldwide; figure that is now expected to rise with the launch of the game on Steam.

