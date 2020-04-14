One Of The Last Things John Prine Did Before His Untimely Death Was Watch Joker

Musical legend and award successful artist John Prine handed away not too long ago on the age of 73, as a consequence of problems from an premature sickness. One other sufferer of the sweeping well being disaster that’s taken the lives of many different artists, Prine’s is without doubt one of the casualties that’s made headlines, very like fellow singer/songwriter Adam Schlesinger, in latest months, as his affect was felt by fellow musical artists like Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, Norah Jones, and Elvis Costello. However earlier than his sudden passing, John Prine received to stay it up somewhat, and within the course of he received to see director Todd Philips’ movie Joker for himself.