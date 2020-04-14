One Of The Last Things John Prine Did Before His Untimely Death Was Watch Joker

Depart a Remark
Musical legend and award successful artist John Prine handed away not too long ago on the age of 73, as a consequence of problems from an premature sickness. One other sufferer of the sweeping well being disaster that’s taken the lives of many different artists, Prine’s is without doubt one of the casualties that’s made headlines, very like fellow singer/songwriter Adam Schlesinger, in latest months, as his affect was felt by fellow musical artists like Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, Norah Jones, and Elvis Costello. However earlier than his sudden passing, John Prine received to stay it up somewhat, and within the course of he received to see director Todd Philips’ movie Joker for himself.
Because it seems, Prine and his spouse, Fiona Whelan Prine, had been hanging out in Paris for a number of days after his one and solely present within the Metropolis of Lights. In accordance with a brand new story in Rolling Stone, the 2 handled themselves to some buying, high-quality French cheeses, and an in-room displaying of Joaquin Phoenix’s award successful efficiency in Joker’s radical reinterpretation of Gotham’s clown prince.
This victory lap was a bittersweet one, as John Prine booked this explicit gig in Paris because it was one of many few nations he’d by no means performed in his iconic profession. Touring his newest album, The Tree of Forgiveness, he was compelled to cancel the remainder of his European tour, as he had suffered from a collapsed hip that might drive him to return dwelling.
Apparently, Joker wasn’t the one film that Prine and his spouse had loved throughout their Parisian tour, however that was the particular instance cited within the recollections that this piece contained. On prime of all the tributes and particulars to John Prine’s final days, was a few of Fiona’s personal reminiscences of the final couple days she’d shared together with her husband.
Particularly, she had the next to say about their time in Paris:
I simply needed to purchase him presents, as a result of he at all times purchased me presents and he couldn’t buy groceries as a result of he couldn’t stroll so properly. I purchased him a brand new ring that I’m sporting now. I purchased him glasses. I simply felt actually tender in direction of him. A part of me knew that possibly I wasn’t going to have a complete lot of time left. However I believed we’d have a few extra years.
Her variety acts in direction of her husband gave the impression to be foreshadowed by a sense that John Prine’s premature loss of life can be sooner, relatively than later. Sadly, that odd feeling was confirmed proper, as after his hip surgical procedure had taken place each of the Prines had been examined for COVID-19. Fiona examined optimistic, with John’s standing being undetermined, solely to result in his hospitalization and loss of life weeks a pair weeks later.
The lack of John Prine remains to be being felt by the world at giant, and his music will proceed to inform the tales he’s at all times been recognized to weave in his absence. With {a partially} accomplished autobiography, and one other album he had within the works appearing as a capstone to his legacy, it’s good to know that John lastly received to take pleasure in Paris, with Joker and a few high-quality French meals in his schedule earlier than passing.
