One Of The Longest-Running TV Shows Ever Is Ending

Judge Judy, a number of the longest-running TV shows in historic previous, is coming to an end. Choice tales that the show, which is hosted by means of Judy Sheindlin, will come to an end after its upcoming final season. Sheindlin is predicted to make the announcement formally on Monday throughout Ellen.

The show shall be on for its 25th season inside the 2020-2021 TV season, nonetheless it’ll end after that, in line with the file. Sheindlin goes to announce a model new show, Judy Justice, in line with the file, though there should not any details however on the place it’ll air or what format it might take.

Sheindlin has a worthwhile contract the place she earns $47 million in line with 12 months on Judge Judy. That makes her a number of the highest-paid TV stars inside the historic previous of the medium.

