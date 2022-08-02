One of the most beautiful indies of this year delays its launch: Season will wait until 2023

The Scavengers Studio title was initially planned for the last quarter of 2022.

If you have taken a look at the latest PlayStation events, you probably remember Season: A Letter to the Future, one of the games that has attracted the most attention since the first time it was shown thanks to its graphic section and artistic direction. Nevertheless, Scavengers Studio you need a little more time to get it ready.

It will be released in the first quarter of 2023As announced by the development study through a communiqué shared on social media, Season delays its launch to the first quarter of 2023. Its date was originally set for the last quarter of this year, so the wait should not be very long either.

“We have made the difficult decision to push back the launch window to Q1 2023. We want to make sure we can enhance quality without affecting the well-being of our team“, they say from Scavengers. “This additional time will allow us to polish and refine the game to make it the very special experience that we set out to be.”

In this way, Season: A Letter to the Future will arrive in early 2023 at PC, PlayStation 4 y PlayStation 5 with a proposal that invites us to explore, record, meet people and discover the unknown world that appears before us, venturing us on a bicycle trip on the brink of an imminent and mysterious change.

