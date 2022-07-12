One of the most iconic bosses of the Elden Ring would have been originally intended for Dark Souls 3

The community continues to dig into FromSoftware’s game with a theory about Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon.

Elden Ring seems willing to never stop surprising us. The titles of FromSoftware They usually have numerous secrets and curiosities that we discover little by little after the launch, and in the case of their most recent game we have seen it when digging into the files.

Now, an interesting theory has emerged among the community that details Zullie the Witch in the YouTube video that you have at the top of the news. After investigating the files, the dataminer points to several matches that point to Rennala, Queen of the Full Moonwas originally intended for Dark Souls 3.

Rennala has multiple similarities with RosariaThis boss that awaits us at the end of the Raya Lucaria Academy, in Liurnia, is directly related to Rosaria, Mother of Rebirth, a character from the third numbered installment of Dark Souls. According to Zullie, Rennala could have been dropped from Dark Souls 3 as both characters have striking similarities.

Beyond the fact that both have rebirth as the main element, if we look at the area where Rosaria appears we will see cradles hanging from the ceiling just like in Rennala’s room, and they even share a similar animation and they have “daughters” who crawl around them. If you watch the video, you will see that there are many other coincidences, such as other elements pertaining to combat or cinematics.

Although Rennala is one of the most important bosses in the Elden Ring, he is not the favorite of Hidetaka Miyazaki, its creator, who prefers Radahn. Although he is happy with the result, Miyazaki himself does not understand why Elden Ring is having such an inordinate success, or even why it is being played more than Dark Souls.

