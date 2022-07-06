One of the most spectacular moments in Uncharted 4 was inspired by James Bond and Michael Bay

A Naughty Dog designer recalls the jeep chase scene starring Nathan Drake.

Six years after the PS4 release of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, we’re still learning development secrets and tidbits from insiders. Naughty Dog. The discarded mechanic that made it similar to Breath of the Wild is not the only detail, but there is even more.

In a chat with CouchSoup, designer Kurt Margenau was asked about the spectacular jeep chase of the fourth numbered installment starring Nathan Drake. If you don’t remember, Nate had to run away from a tank with Sully before embarking on a chase to catch up with his brother Sam, who was escaping with multiple enemies behind him.

Margenau has shared the main inspirations to carry out these action scenes, surprising to ensure that at first they were based on Diamonds Are Forever (Diamonds for eternity in Spain), the James Bond movie starring Sean Connery in the year 1971.

The original prototype paid homage to a Bond sceneAccording to him, the prototype of that scene had a tribute to the chase we see in the film where the car crosses a narrow alley on two wheels, although they finally discarded the idea. However, Margenau states that they also looked at michael bay movies, internationally known for how he treats the action. “We were taking all the crazy car chases out of the movies,” he explains.

After Uncharted 4, Naughty Dog published The Lost Legacy, a spin off starring Chloe and Nadine that is part of a compilation for the new generation that was published in January on PS5, although it will also come to PC later under the name Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.

