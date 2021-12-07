One of the new stars of PSG would have regretted signing for the club and could leave

The midfielder would be in the crosshairs of an English team (Reuters)

The PSG it was one of the clubs that was best strengthened during the last transfer period. The Parisian institution managed to convince great players and close very good deals at zero cost, as in the case of Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos, Who came free after finalizing their respective contracts with Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Just like them, the other who went through the same situation and arrived as a free agent was the Dutch Georginio Wijnaldum, from Liverpool. Everything indicated that the 31-year-old midfielder was going to join Ronald Koeman’s Barsa, but finally heAt the proposal of the Parisian team he prevailed over that of the Catalans.

Now however, the experienced player would be rethinking his decision, as claimed by the British newspaper Team Talk, due to the place it occupies in the establishment and the amount of players for a place with few positions.

Wijnaldum scored an important goal in the last PSG presentation (Reuters)

Until now Wijnaldum played 14 games out of 17, a number of presentations that sound consistent with what he intended, but if analyzed closely, some details appear that could argue the position of the Dutch player to look for another team.

It is that of the 14 duels he played, in six of them played less than half an hour. What’s more, completed the ninety minutes in just three. In his statistics he has an assist and, despite being a midfielder with arrival, only one goal that was very valuable for those led by Pochettino as it served to keep him undefeated in Ligue 1 against Lens in the last minute.

As reported by the media in question, Wijnaldum “is sorry for his decision and is already thinking about the (European) winter market”. The former Liverpool would like to be part of the Premier League again and from there he would have received an alleged offer from the NewcastleA team that is expected to hit the market in full after being acquired by a Saudi Arabian investment group.

Wijnaldum arrived in the last transfer market alongside Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma (Reuters)

PSG managed to convince Wijanldum to fly to Paris instead of Barcelona during the month of June 2021. The key was that the Parisian team was under the command of Pochettino, a determining factor for the footballer, as detailed by his representative at that time.

“The player finally chose Paris. Leonardo showed professionalism and seriousness, that prompted Wijnaldum to choose Paris. Too Pochettino spoke to him, he told him the role he was going to have in the team, something that happened six years ago when he signed for Newcastle and wanted him for Tottenham ”.

The decision seems to have been made, however, the PSG sports director assured that the footballer is still key, despite having some names ahead such as Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes, Ander Herrera, Idrissa Gueye or Julian Draxler.

KEEP READING

Kylian Mbappé, ever closer to Real Madrid: “Now come great challenges”

Robert Lewandowski spoke for the first time about the gesture that Lionel Messi had with him at the Ballon d’Or

Mohamed Salah spoke about the interest of Barcelona: “It is something that makes me happy”