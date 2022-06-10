One of the parents of Kinect leaves Microsoft amid complaints of harassment and “watching porn in VR”

After helping in various devices of the technological giant, such as HoloLens, Alex Kipman says goodbye to the company.

Once again, inappropriate behaviors in the work environment dot companies with a presence in video games. In this sense, today we have learned that Alex Kipmanwith credits in the development of Kinect and one of the fathers of HoloLens, will soon leave Microsoft amid accusations of improper treatment of employees and even, Business Insider points out, watching porn in the company.

Kipman would have come to make unwanted touches to his workerAccording to the aforementioned media, Kipman informed his superiors of his resignation last Tuesday, causing a restructuring of Microsoft’s cloud services division, thus leaving the Redmond technology giant where helped in four important revolutionary products for the companyincluding Kinect in 2010. “I appreciate the tremendous vision that Alex has brought to Microsoft over the years and all that he has done to advance a new metaverse offering,” said Scott Guthrie, head of the group, adding that Kipman will help during these two transition months.

Kipman’s abandonment comes after the publication in the press a few weeks ago of several accusations from employees about inappropriate behavior by the software engineer. Always according to what was published by Business Insider, Kipman came to make unwanted touches to his workers. In fact, a company insider claims that the Microsoft veteran came to see “VR porn” in the company, describing a scene of, at least, high sexual content.

These incidents, according to employees and former employees, including former executives, to whom Business Insider has had access, would be part of an extended pattern of inappropriate behavior. At the moment neither Kipman nor Microsoft have responded to these accusations, preferring to bet on opening a new stage, although it is made clear that all these complaints will be investigated from Redmond.

More about: Microsoft.