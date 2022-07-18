One of the pillars of Uncharted and The Last of Us 2 leaves Naughty Dog after 21 years

Writer, narrative designer, and animation director Josh Scherr has parted ways with the Californian PlayStation studio.

It is never pleasant to say goodbye to proper names in the industry, but if they are professionals who have had a strong influence on sagas like Uncharted or The Last of Us: Part II, it costs even more. Josh Scherrscreenwriter, narrative designer and animation director of cinematographic scenes of Naughty Doghas recently been fired from the studio.

The creative has shared through his personal account of Twitter a thread of three posts where announces his departure from the Californian PlayStation studiothanking his colleagues for the road traveled, without having yet revealed what he is going to work on now.

“When I was a kid, making video games was my hobby. I never thought I’d make a living making them, let alone at a studio like Naughty Dog. Last week, after 21 years and 10 games releasedI said goodbye to my friends and colleagues at the kennel,” says Scherr.

You are not prepared for what they are doingJosh Scherr“To all my amazing co-workers over the years: I am very grateful for your inspiration, support and trust. Thank you for putting up with my failures, forgiving my mistakes, and giving me opportunities to grow. You have made these 21 years memorable. We had a good time,” he continues.

“I will miss the ‘dogs’ very much, but at some point I will play a Naughty Dog game knowing very little about it. And they are doing amazing things. Seriously, you are not ready. What about me? It’s been great, but now it’s time for something new. You will know more soon, “concludes Scherr, who has not revealed his new occupation yet.

Great games with his signature

Josh Scherr will be remembered for his work at Naughty Dog since Join the studio in 2021 after working in other television and film companies such as Dreamworks or Disney. In video games, he was the animation director of cinematographic scenes in the Jak and Daxter saga and in the first three numbered installments of Uncharted, while later becoming writer on Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacyin addition to exercising that work in The Last of Us: Part II, where he was also a narrative designer.

The next release that bears the signature of Naughty Dog is the remake of The Last of Us which, under the name The Last of Us: Part I, will bring back the original adventure of Joel and Ellie to PlayStation 5 from September 2 of this same yearcoming later to PC.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Uncharted, The Last of Us: Part II, Jak & Daxter, Naughty Dog, Josh Scherr and Video game industry.