One of the protagonists of “Woo, an extraordinary lawyer” is forced to not participate in the second season

Brilliant attorney Woo Young-woo faces challenges in the courtroom and beyond as both a rookie at a major law firm and a woman on the autism spectrum. (Netflix)

Woo, an extraordinary lawyer is one of the most popular Korean series of Netflix and one of the most successful so far in 2022. In its country of origin, its broadcast has already ended and in Latin America it is very soon to end. However, the good news for all his fans is that, according to information from weeks ago, the CEO Lee-sang baek of the production company announced that there will be a second season, in which they would try to keep 90% of the cast, and the release date would be in 2024. However, things do not always turn out as one would like, since one of the most beloved actors stated that he will not be able to be in the second installment of the series for a reason that is out of his control.

Main cast of “Woo, Lawyer Extraordinary.” (AStory)

The 28-year-old actor Tae-oh Kang who characterizes the adorable Lee Junho, the lover of the lawyer Woo, will move away from television to perform compulsory military service in the South Korean country . This is due to the fact that South Korean law indicates that all Korean men must enter compulsory military service until they are 28 years old at the latest. So Tae Oh (born 1994) is borderline.

The South Korean drama centers on the story of Woo Young Woo, played by Park Eun Bina young lawyer with autism spectrum syndrome who joins an important law firm. But how did he do it? It was all thanks to her high IQ that led her to graduate from one of the most prestigious Universities in Seoul. However, in the past she had to fight against social stigmas, and in the present still. So, after starting to work there, she soon meets Lee Joon Ho, a very kind and sensitive man who ends up being her accomplice in her adventures.

Eun-bin Park and Tae-oh Kang, leading couple of “Woo, an extraordinary lawyer”. (Netflix)

In an interview published by GQ Corea On August 13, the actor expressed, “ As a Korean man, I have a duty to fulfill. And I promise to return with a healthy mind and body. Don’t forget me until then, I won’t forget you either.

Tae Oh also stated that Woo, an extraordinary lawyer it was his best gift before going to military service.

Tae-oh Kang, actor who plays Lee Junho in “Woo, an extraordinary lawyer. (AStory)

If you want to see the renowned actor of the moment on South Korean television again and continue appreciating his talent, one of his latest productions, which is also available on Netflix es love is the goal. Enjoy it!

