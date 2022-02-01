One of the referees of the controversial pennants in Chile-Argentina spoke: “For this shame that I have caused, I only ask for forgiveness”

Brief description of the video: The image that shows the sticks and bibs used by the attendees to replace their pennants in the Chile-Argentina match for the Qualifiers.

The Brazilian assistant referee Fabricio Vilarinho apologized this Sunday for his performance in the duel that Chile Y Argentina They played last Thursday in Calama for the 15th date of the South American Qualifiers. These statements come hours after the CONMEBOL will apply a harsh sanction to him and his colleague Rodrigo Correa for not having brought the regulation pennants to the game and for having replaced them with refractory vests.

“We, as rule-abiding people, we have to be impeccable in that sense, that’s why I want to apologize to football, to the fans and to all those who have us as references”, said the referee in dialogue with the site Sport Beasts.

Vilarinho, representative of the Federation of the State of Goiás, assumed his responsibility for what happened and maintained that The four-month suspension sanction “really weighs” that the Referees Commission dictated to him and to Correa. During that period, they will not be able to perform functions in any type of competition that is organized by Conmebol.

“We are very sorry, we want the opportunity to show serious work. For this shame that I have caused, I only ask forgiveness”, concluded the Brazilian, obviously saddened by the image that went around the world after the game that ended with a 2-1 victory for the Albiceleste team against La Roja.

Assistant referees used sticks with vests instead of the regulation flags

In a video that the aforementioned medium later broadcast through social networks, Vilarinho speaks to the camera and elaborates on the situation: “I want to leave a message to all the fans, to football. I want to apologize, sorry is the word, for everything that has happened in recent days. May we keep our balance and hold our heads high for new opportunities”.

“There was a slip, and in that sense I want to be able to contribute to football, on the pitch, technically. We are human beings? We are Was there a different situation? Sure, but we need a new opportunity. To all the fans and soccer lovers, I ask for forgiveness and an opportunity to represent our State in soccer, which is what I love the most,” he said almost in the form of a request.

as he knew Infobae, the arbitral trio headed by the main judge Anderson Daronco arrived in Calama with everything ready, but before going to the stadium two of the members made a mistake that they later fixed as best they could in order to be able to be in the match. Before going to the pitch, Vilarinho and Correa the regulation flags were forgotten in the hotel and they realized the error when they were already in the stadium, with the aggravating circumstance that they were there with just enough time to try to solve the problem and be able to act in the match.

In this framework of uncertainty, an alternative was proposed and they ended up using it: They both asked for two sticks and they tied two refractory yellow breastplates. However, this clever way of solving the problem did not go unnoticed by Conmebol, which hours later decided to apply a strong punishment to the two line judges. The sanction did not reach Daronco, neither the fourth referee Flavio Rodrigues nor Rafael Traci and Pericles Bassols, both in charge of the VAR.

