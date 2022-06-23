One of the signings of the year: Bayern Munich presented Sadio Mané as a new reinforcement

Sadio with Oliver Kahn and the shirt that confirmed the link until mid-2025 (Photo: @FCBayern)

A transfer market that to date was marked by the departure of Erling Braut Haaland al Manchester City and the decision of Kylian Mbappe to stay in Paris Saint Germainadd a new page with the presentation of Sadio Mané in the Bayern Munich. The Bundesliga team, which continues to work with Robert Lewandowski and his desire to leave Germany, assured the African star after a simple negotiation with the Liverpool.

As soon as the participation of the Reds in the Champions League where they fell against Real Madrid in the final, the one born in Banbali he informed the leadership that he was prepared to change the scene after six years in a row in England. when closing to Darwin Núñezthe club led by Jürgen Klopp facilitated the negotiations and closed the sale for a total of US$34 million plus bonuses which could increase the figure to a total of 43 million of the same coin.

The Senegalese spoke to the club’s official website on the day of his arrival and reflected on the next step in his career. “I am very happy to finally be at Bayern Munich. We had many conversations and from the beginning I felt the great interest of this great team. So I had no doubt from the beginning: this is the right time for this challenge. I want to achieve many things with this club, also internationally. Even during my stay in Salzburg, I followed a lot of FC Bayern matches”, he declared happily upon his arrival in Germany.

The Senegalese was presented on the heights of Munich (Photo: @FCBayern)

mane let Anfield after 269 appearances and 120 goals in all competitions, a stellar performance that helped the club to the title of the Champions League in 2018/19 and the Premier League crown, a season later, in addition to forming one of the most fearsome tridents on the continent together with Mohamed Salah | y Roberto Firmino. He was one of the most outstanding players in the Liverpool last season, with 23 goals, in which the team from Jürgen Klopp won the two local cups and narrowly lost the league title to Manchester City.

Before traveling to Munich for his presentation Sadio was his Sedhioulocated in the south of Senegal, to participate in a gala match to present the African Cup of Nations to all the local population and the climatic conditions did not help with a torrential rain. Beyond being a completely muddy playing field with several puddles, the new Bundesliga signing had fun with friends and former teammates with the aim of putting on a show for the local inhabitants.

