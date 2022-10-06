One of “the ugliest words that exist in Spanish” is also the key to good mental health

“Understand your mind” provides keys to learn to manage stress, uncertainty and toxicity, and proposes tools such as assertiveness to improve daily life. (Getty)

Why do we go out of our way not to disappoint our loved ones? How many things do we do to avoid a conflict? Why, despite being the response dictated by the body, is it sometimes so hard for us to say no?

understand your mind is a book with keys to navigate in the midst of storms, whatever they may be, since, in general, The origin of the problem does not matter, but the way in which one reacts to it. This emerged from the psychology podcast of the same name, the most listened to in the world in Spanish, in which Monica Gonzalez, Luis Muino y Molo Cebrian they created a kind of “acceptance club” so that listeners – now readers – learn to love themselves as they are.

The key concept that the authors highlight as one of the most relevant for good mental health is that of “assertiveness”. Although they admit that this is “one of the ugliest words that exist in Spanish”, they reaffirm its importance when learning to communicate with the rest, a way “between aggressiveness (imposing on the other) and passivity (letting oneself be dominated by the person in front of us)”.

“What is love and how does it affect our body and mind? How can we manage stress? And the uncertainty? How do we get out of a toxic relationship? How can we stop anticipating negative? More than answers for precise situations, understand your mind gives keys to solve any unforeseen event. The cover illustration shows a head with a key that clicks when turned. And the interior of the book ends by stating: “You are the one who decides what to do with that click”.

[”Entiende tu mente” puede comprarse, en su versión digital, en Bajalibros.com clickeando acá]

ASSERTIVENESS

Some people think that it is about the ability to say NO. Saying NO in a world where it seems wrong not to please, not to agree, to make comments that are far from normative thinking, or to upload photos to the networks with “unpleasant” messages? It seems that it is not the most indicated, right? It seems that it is not going to help us on our way, in our work, in our personal relationships. Don’t worry, we’re not going to tell you to say NO to everything, we’re just going to share ideas for you to say YES to yourself and be assertive, but only when you want. Because, as you will read at the end of the chapter, we have the right to also behave in a NON-ASSERTIVE way. But before we get there, let’s get started.

WHAT IS ASSERTIVENESS?

Assertiveness is one of the ugliest words that exist in Spanish: it has an awful sound. But it covers up one of the most important concepts for good mental health.. It is about the ability to have equal relationships with the people around us. And it is a way of relating that involves a certain type of non-verbal communication (direct gaze that does not press, relaxed and expressive facial expression, etc.) and verbal communication (ability to praise, but also to criticize, messages that express opinions and needs, and so on). The most important thing is that, in those moments, we transmit to others (and we feel within ourselves) that we are neither less nor more than our interlocutor. Nothing more and nothing less.

And although from the outset this definition seems to put the focus on ourselves, it is not exactly like that. Showing our assertive side is also a sign of respect for the person in front of us. Speaking assertively is opening up with confidence to the receiver of your message, feeling free to share and, at the same time, with the predisposition to respect. I respect myself, I give you the opportunity to know what I feel and need, and you, who listen to me, can make your decisions after listening to me sincerely. It means respecting ourselves. Say yes to ourselves, even if it means saying no to others. And give the recipient our direct message, without ambiguity, without lukewarmness. This is what I can and want to give you! Do we move on together? We came to an agreement?

TYPES OF COMMUNICATION

When we are assertive, we stay halfway between aggressiveness (imposing on the other) and passivity (letting oneself be dominated by the person in front of us). To achieve this, we have to use the most important strategy of our social relationships: communication. How can we do it? Knowing ourselves and the techniques we are using at all times is essential.

Molo Cebrián, Mónica González and Luis Muiño are behind Understand your mind, the most listened to psychology podcast in Spanish in the world, from which the homonymous book arose.

♦ passive communication

When we put the well-being of others first. It is a way of avoiding conflict by saying NO to ourselves and YES to our interlocutor.. When we behave like this, we have the momentary feeling that everyone likes us, but in reality it is not us who get the approval, just a caricature that denies our essence. We do not respect each other, we only submit to the other.

♦ Aggressive communication

We impose our criteria: it is done as we want or it is not done. Our way of seeing things is correct and that is how we communicate it, without giving options or the opportunity to refute. We do not respect others, only ourselves.

♦ Passive-aggressive communication

We do not show our desires clearly, but we try to manipulate our interlocutor to do what we want. On the surface, it seems that we are passive, but we are waiting for the other to guess what we want and do it. If our manipulative strategy does not work, we will use emotional blackmail or we will be sarcastic, chaotic, resentful, blaming the other for our bad mood for not having guessed and carried out what we wanted. We do not respect the other: we only respect ourselves… although we will not say it openly, but rather subtle and ambiguous.

♦ Assertive communication

we know that we we are worth the same as others and the person with whom we speak counts as much as we do. No more no less. We tell him what we feel and what we want and we listen to his emotions and wishes, without judging what the other feels or longs for. From there we try to reach an agreement: if we achieve it, it will be a strong and lasting deal because we both respect each other.

And how do you communicate? You already know that we love to know where we are so we can improve. Regardless of the type of communication that has predominated in your day-to-day life until now, we encourage you to move closer to assertive communication. It seems the healthiest, right? But why don’t we all use it at all times? We are going to leave you with several ideas.

The first is that, as we pointed out at the beginning of the chapter, there are situations in which we choose not to be assertive, and it is the best thing we can do in those circumstances!

For example, what happens if we have a boss who approaches us to ask our opinion on some issue, but we know that he does not tolerate anyone who thinks differently? If we want to keep our jobs, we will obviously choose not to be assertive. The important thing is to know that we are choosing that alternative.

At other times our problem is the lack of self-esteem: we do not feel, from the outset, that we can place ourselves on the same level as those around us. Although we don’t say it, inside we feel inferior and with less rights than the people with whom we are trying to negotiate. For example, the limitation may come from our low confidence in our social skills.

Although rationally we know that we are the same as others, we feel vulnerable in the interaction because we have the feeling that we do not handle the language, we do not find an opportunity to take advantage or we think that everything we say is nonsense.

Finally, there are situations in which we break down because of our lack of tolerance for interpersonal tension. It is easier for all human beings to be assertive as long as there are no frictions with others. But situations of disappointment of other people’s expectations (criticizing, expressing differences of opinion, saying no, etc.) cost us a lot and it is more common for us to tend to other less healthy types of communication.

There is also a personality factor: some people find it more difficult to disappoint others. Science speaks, for example, that there are individuals who in those moments generate more cortisol (the hormone of stress and restlessness). And that translates into physical sensations: there are people who always have a headache after an argument, others suffer from stomach pain and there are those who drown in tears as soon as the tension rises in tone.

It can also end up associated with psychological correlates, such as blockage, difficulty expressing themselves or a general daze that makes them disconnect from what they are experiencing. Perhaps you are like that, and that is why you notice that the discomfort caused by conflicts is almost physical.

The authors propose some ways to control the production of cortisol, the “stress hormone.” (Getty)

And what can I do if I am one of those who do not tolerate interpersonal tension well?

Welcome to the club! We are working on it: in our team we are specialists in lack of tolerance to tension. The three of us are people who find it very difficult to face conflicts and not meet the expectations that others have placed on us. Surely, if they did analytics every time there are moments of confrontation, they would see that we are flooded with cortisol. With everything, although it costs us, we are earning a little more every day. Each conflict that we manage to face despite the temptation to avoid it leads us to get used to uncomfortable sensations and give them less value. It is difficult for us to say NO, but the more we do it, the less it costs us and the more we value its benefits.

What happens to us imperfects when we have to put ourselves in “assertive mode” and that means not meeting the expectations of others? This may sound familiar to you.

arise feelings of guilt and fear of rejection or to stay out of relationships that we believe are essential (although, in reality, they are not). These fears increase the temptation to run away from conflicts by taking the “easy” path, running forward. And we say YES to the office colleague who is not our friend, but who embarks us on his move without asking us, to the couple who has taken for granted that certain joint tasks are only our responsibility or to the friend who tells us about his life in chapters without caring in the least for us. We make commitments we don’t want to accept and then feel tied to them until we blow up at the wrong time and sometimes even with the wrong person. Alarm signals appear in our heads that are generally unreal and exaggerated, but they raise our interpersonal tension and cloud our rational part.

♦ She is a naval engineer, expert in Strategy and Leadership, CEO of a technology startup, executive coach and speaker.

♦ He is a psychotherapist and disseminator.

♦ He is the creator of Understand your mind. He is a podcaster, has a degree in Communication and is a Psychology student.

KEEP READING:

Mariano Sigman looked for tools to live better and found them in science: “Words must be used with care”

Decoding and self-knowledge, therapeutic tools to heal the past?

Ideas to identify toxic people and free yourself from narcissists forever