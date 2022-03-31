One of the writers of Fallout and The Lord of the Rings of Interplay dies: goodbye to Scott Bennie

He was the one who named one of the most famous Fallout characters, in addition to working on Star Trek classics.

The name of this professional may not sound familiar to you, but we can already assure you that his work has accompanied more than one player both in the space adventures of Star Trek as in the survival of Fallout, two of the works in which he was involved. We talk about Scott Benniewriter and designer of several well-known video games, who has died at the age of 61 due to complications from a pneumonia.

This sad news has been communicated through his Facebook page (via PC Gamer) and his former fellow developers have not been slow to post messages of respect and affection towards the professional. After all, his career encompasses the titles mentioned above and other projects such as the classic franchise of Castles or adaptations of Lord of the Rings created by Interplay.

Plus, it was Bennie who named our trusty Fallout companion after Dogmeatsomething he joked about in a 2017 interview with Steemit: “I didn’t have that much to do with Fallout. A few maps, various hints of the Hub, and some message systems. And the Mysterious Stranger. And I named Dogmeat, If anything lasts in my screenwriting career, it will be the name of that dog.“.

In short, the list of projects in which Bennie participated was not short, but this has also allowed him to leave an important mark on many colleagues in the sector. And this has been one of the points addressed by Jason Tondrosenior designer at Dungeons & Dragons, in his Twitter post: “He was a kind and gentle man who has found comfort in his faith. And this morning, as I think about how despite all his accomplishments, and the love everyone we had him, he considered himself a failure, I hope finally found rest“.

