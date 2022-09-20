One of those detained after approaching the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II will not be tried for now

Icon of an era, Elizabeth II, who died after 70 years of historic reign, received her last goodbye on Monday at an imposing state funeral at Westminster Abbey (AFP)

After the ten days of mourning that were arranged for the death of the Queen isabel IIyesterday finally took place the funeral of the monarch.

This was the last section of a series of farewells and tributes that were paid in honor of the deceased and that mobilized more than 250,000 people that approached various points through which the box was passing.

People make long lines waiting to enter to say their last goodbye to the coffin of the monarch (REUTERS)

While all in attendance respectfully paid tribute, one man was arrested in Westminster Hall after a particular incident.

On Friday, Muhammad Khan, 28 years oldmanaged to enter the chapel where the monarch lay and, when approaching the coffin, removed the cloth that covered it to verify that the deceased was really dead.

Quickly, the guards present noticed that the young man was leaving the line and, after taking the cloth with both hands, they proceeded to stop him.

Members of the public pay their respects at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II (REUTERS)

After remaining in police custody, appeared before Westminster court today: He is charged with two counts of disorderly conduct.

However, the judge in charge Michael Snow stated that the detainee “is delusional and thinks that the Queen is not dead and that King Charles has something to do with it.” He in turn added that he thinks he “could go to Windsor Castle to pay homage to her.” [a la reina]But he doesn’t think she’s still alive.”

As a result of this, the doctors decided that he is not fit to participate in the interrogation process and, therefore, the judge decided not to proceed against the detainee. In that instance, Khan intervened only once in which he confirmed his name, date of birth and his address.

Posteriorly, he was released on bail on the condition that he remain in a psychiatric hospital from East London until October 18, the date set for his next appearance in the same court.

The farewell to Queen Elizabeth II had a large gathering, both locals who came to pay tribute to the monarch and foreigners who traveled to London. Thus, it is estimated that some 250.000 personas They gave the last goodbye to the coffin, which was for days in the chapel of Westminster Hall of the British Parliament.

From the Government they alerted those who approached that there could be delays and long lines.

After the goodbye of the people, a series of heads of state passed through Westminster to give their last greeting. Among them were the President of the United States Joe Biden with his wife Jill, Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan -on his first trip abroad since assuming the throne in 2019-, the French president Emmanuel Macronthe president of Brazil Jair Bolsonaroy Recep Tayyip Erdoganfrom Turkey.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden look at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, in the catafalque of Westminster Hall, in the Palace of Westminster, London (REUTERS)

There was also a strong presence of European monarchies, such as the King Harald V of Norwaythe Prince Albert II of Monacothe Dutch King Willem-Alexanderthe Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf y Philippe, King of the Belgians.

For their part, countries such as Myanmar, Syria, Venezuela y Afghanistan. As to Russia y Belarusthey were not summoned either as a sanction for the invasion of Ukraine.

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin, under a travel ban to the UK due to sanctions, had already said he would not attend.

