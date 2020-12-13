‘One other Spherical’ Wins Big at European Film Awards

Thomas Vinterberg’s “One other Spherical” took house the highest prize at the thirty third European Film Awards.

The Danish dramedy swept Saturday’s digital ceremony, nabbing extra wins for finest director and finest actor for Mads Mikkelsen, who performs an alcoholic highschool instructor. Vinterberg additionally received finest screenplay for the characteristic, together with co-writer Tobias Lindholm.

When accepting the highest award, Vinterberg mentioned, “None of my movies ever may ever have been made with out the help programs of my nation and of European filmmaking normally. My first movie was about youngster abuse, my second one about the identical and now we’ve made a movie about 4 heterosexual white males educating children to drink. It may by no means have been attainable outdoors of this continent and I’m tremendous proud to be awarded on this continent.”

The filmmaker devoted his win to the reminiscence of his 19-year-old daughter Ida, who he had misplaced in a tragic automotive accident, shortly after he began capturing “One other Spherical.” “She beloved this challenge. She was part of this challenge — she was imagined to act in it, it was made at her faculty, amongst her associates in her classroom — and the one factor that made sense when she died was to hold on and make this film for her,” he mentioned. “It’s made by all of us who love her and miss her dearly, and your votes and your award will honor her reminiscence.”

When accepting his appearing award, Mikkelsen — who’s presently capturing “Improbable Beasts 3” within the U.Ok. — additionally remembered the director’s late daughter: “One cause this movie was made, one cause why this movie was finalized is one little shining gentle that isn’t right here anymore. However her gentle is in each body of this movie, so we dedicate it to Ida Vinterberg.”

Greater than 40 filmmakers and actors joined the occasion from the consolation of their properties. It additionally marked the final for Wim Wenders as European Film Academy president and Marion Doring as EFA director, who’re each exiting.

This 12 months’s main nominees included “One other Spherical,” Jan Komasa’s “Corpus Christi” and Pietro Marcello’s “Martin Eden” which every received 4 nods. Different awards went to Paula Beer for European actress in “Undine” and Alexander Nanau for his documentary movie, “Collective.”

Right here’s a full record of winners beneath.

European Film

“One other Spherical”

European Director

Thomas Vinterberg, “One other Spherical”

European Actor

Mads Mikkelsen, “One other Spherical”

European Discovery

Carlo Sironi, “Sole”

European Screenwriter

Thomas Vinterberg and Tobias Lindholm, “One other Spherical”

European Actress

Paula Beer, “Undine”

European Documentary

Collective

European Comedy

“The Big Hit”

European Animated Characteristic

“Josep”

European Quick Film

“All Cats Are Gray In The Darkish”

European Cinematography

Matteo Cocco, “Hidden Away”

European Enhancing

Maria Fantastica Valmori, “As soon as Extra Unto The Breach”

European Manufacturing Design

Cristina Casali, “The Private Historical past Of David Copperfield”

European Costume Design

Ursula Patzak, “Hidden Away”

European Make-Up & Hair

Yolanda Pina, Felix Terrero and Nacho Diaz, “The Infinite Trench”

European Authentic Rating

Dascha Dauenhauer, “Berlin Alexanderplatz”

European Sound

Yolande Decarsin, “Little Lady”

European Visible Results

Inaki Madariaga, “The Platform”

Eurimages Co-Manufacturing Award

Luis Urbano

European College Film Award

“Saudi Runaway”

EFA For Progressive Storytelling

Mark Cousins, “Girls Make Film: A New Highway Film By Cinema”