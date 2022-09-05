One person died and nine others are missing when a plane crashed in the US

@ThatGuy_GBeck 163

One person died after a small plane crashed outside the state of Washingtonwhere rescue teams are looking for another nine people, reported the United States Coast Guard.

The seaplane was flying from Friday Harbor, in the San Juan Islands, on the border between the United States and Canada.to Seattle Tacoma International Airport, when it crashed near Puget Sound, north of its destination.

“Officials at the Coast Guard Puget Sound Sector Command Center received a report at 3:11 p.m. local time that a seaplane had crashed with nine adults and one child on board,” the Coast Guard said in a statement. on Sunday.

“A deceased person was recovered by the teams at the scene. Nine people are still missing,” the statement said, adding that the cause of the accident remains undetermined.

Flight Radar 24, a flight-tracking website, said it last recorded a 55-year-old de Havilland Canada DHC-3 Otter – a single-engine propeller plane – in the area at 3:08 p.m. .5 meters high.

ACCIDENT IN THE BALTIC

An Austrian-registered private jet crashed into the Baltic Sea on Sunday after flying erratically. and without radio about 3,500 kilometers from the Spanish city of Jerez de la Frontera with four people on board and bound for the German airport in Cologne / Bonn, reported the media.

According to the newspaper Bild, it is a Cessna with the flight number OE-FGR that after takeoff reported cabin pressure problems.

Shortly after crossing the Iberian Peninsula, already in France, contact with the device was lost.

Two Spanish and French fighters took off to check the situation of the private aircraftbut the pilots could not distinguish any person neither in the cabin nor in the plane.

The four occupants of the private jet are of German nationality.three of them from the same family with temporary residence in Zahara de los Atunes (Cádiz).

A German businessman related to the aeronautical sector was traveling on the private flight, they have informed EFE research sources.

The connection with the plane was interrupted around 5:00 p.m. (3:00 p.m. GMT).

At least one Eurofighter fighter jet took off from Rostock air base to accompany the “ghost” Cessna and find out what was going onbut was also unable to obtain information and was diverted after the German island of Rügen, in the Baltic Sea, adds the newspaper.

