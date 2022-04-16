One Piece, Dragon Ball and more

video games based on anime stomping stronger than ever thanks to the expansion of the genre and great references such as Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia, One Piece or Naruto among many others, for this reason, in the following article we wanted to review the releases that await us this year 2022 Digimon, Dragon Ball or Made in Abyss are just some of the examples that will arrive throughout the year so that we can continue enjoying our favorite series.

One Piece Odyssey

One Piece Odyssey has been announced by Bandai Namco presenting us with a new RPG with an exclusive story. In this way, Mugiwara will arrive at a new island after the timeskip where they will meet Aido, a character created exclusively by Eiichiro Oda for this installment. Its launch is expected during the year 2022 with date yet to be confirmed.





Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness

Spike Chunsoft, the studio behind other anime games like Re: ZERO- Starting Life in Another World: The Prophecy of the Throne, is in charge of bringing this 3D action role-playing installment. In this one, we will explore the world of the Abyss in a deep way following the story that we already saw in the original work by the hand of Riko. The game itself is being supervised by the original author of the work and promises to be as faithful as possible to the anime. Although new information such as screenshots has been shared, its launch is not yet finalized.





Overlord: Escape from Nazarick

Overlord: Escape from Nazarick will arrive on June 16 for PC and you can enjoy a new adventure based on the universe created by Kugane Maruyama. in the skin of Clementine We will have to escape from the Great Tomb of Nararick after being locked up by Ainz Ooal Gown. In 2D and full of action, this title extends what was seen in the anime at the hands of one of the most beloved characters.





Dragon Ball: The Breakers

Dragon Ball: The Breakers is an asymmetric multiplayer proposal based on in the world created by Akira Toriyama. In this way, we can embody an iconic villain or one of the seven survivors represented by citizens who will have to escape using stealth. Although there is no specific date yet, we were already able to enjoy its content through a beta launched in December.





Digimon Survive

Digimon remains in the collective imagination of an entire generation that has grown up with the series, therefore, it is not surprising that we continue to find new titles that come to renew the franchise. Digimon Survive is a proposal for survival and tactical role that will allow us to have some of the best known beings during combat. With characters designed by Uichi Ukumo, we will meet a new adventure and a new group of chosen ones.





My Hero Academia Ultra Rumble

If there is an anime to which the battle royale it can sit well that surely is My Hero Academia. In Ultra Rumble we will find our favorite UA characters like Midoriya or Kachan being able to fight with them in confrontations of 24 fighters or even with the villains of the series. The release date is yet to be determined.





The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin

Nanatsu no Taizai: Origin is the new game in the series offering us an open world in which to explore with Meliodas and the occasional new character. Developed by Netmarble, exploration is presented as one of the main axes in careful and detailed scenarios. It is currently unknown if the game will follow any official arc that we have been able to see in the series or if it will be a parallel story. For now, we will have to wait, as well as to know the date of its release.