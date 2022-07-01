One Piece Odyssey excites all manganime fans with its latest news: this is how the JRPG will be played

The authors have shared a Developer Diary that goes deeper into some of the key features of the game.

manga anime fans One Piece They have been able to enjoy several video games of the franchise, but One Piece Odyssey is probably the title that has most attracted the attention of these players. After all, the developer ILCA promises to take us to the fantastic world created by Eiichiro Oda through a JRPG proposal that, planned for this same 2022has managed to thrill us with its last trailer.

The development of One Piece Odyssey began 5 years ago, when Pirate Warriors 4 was being promoted.Although we have not yet been able to see the game in depth beyond what is presented in the latest previews, the authors have prepared a Developer Diary to update us on all aspects of his work. An initiative that leaves us with several interesting facts about a project that, as revealed in the video at the top of this story, began a few years ago 5 years when One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 was still being promoted.

Moving on to the concepts of the game, Katsuaki Tsuzuki, lead producer of the installment, states that the subtitle of the latest trailer, ‘Let’s travel to the heart of memories‘, has a special meaning in relation to the general theme. The professional has not provided more details about this mystery, but he has presented the characters designed by Eiichiro Oda himself: Bye and Limwho will accompany the Straw Hats on this adventure.

We can use the skills of the Straw Hats to reach inaccessible areasBeyond this, One Piece Odyssey places special emphasis on the abilities of each character. After all, the game will allow us to explore the land of Waford and overcome obstacles using the characteristics of each member of the crew. In this way, we can reach seemingly inaccessible places with Luffy’s arms, Zoro’s cuts or Chopper’s small size, to give a few examples.

The fights promise to convey the thrill of ‘adventuring with the Straw Hat crew’This, as expected, will also be reflected in the turn-based battles. Tsuzuki explains that the matches will feature twists that are so iconic to the One Piece series. Ultimately, the game’s JRPG tone promises to convey the thrill of “To live adventures with the Straw Hat crew”, so the abilities of each character will have their relevance.

In addition, if the members of the team meet certain conditions, we can carry out coordinated attacks They will deal more damage to the opponent. What, as a whole, aims to create a work that is enjoyable both for One Piece fans and for fans of the JRPG genre, since ILCA considers that its combats are quite intuitive.

And last but not least, the Developer Diary also wanted to delve into the song from One Piece Odyssey. Because, as the composer and keyboardist Motoi Sakuraba explains, we will feel the different biomes of Waford through the melodiessince orchestral compositions and even ethnic tunes have been used to represent the different areas of this fantastic world.

In short, One Piece Odyssey promises to be a delight for all players who enjoy a JRPG adventure, but above all it wants to be a unforgettable delivery For all fans of the original series. In fact, we want to play this title so much that we have prepared a series of questions for you, readers, to give your opinion on how the best One Piece video game would be.

More about: One Piece Odyssey, One Piece and ILCA.