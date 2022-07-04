One Piece Odyssey shows the Straw Hats in action with new gameplay

Although the game does not yet have a release date, it will be released for PC, PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series in 2022.

Manganime fans are attentive to everything that comes out of One Piece Odyssey, as the proposal developed by ILCA promises to become one of the greatest adventures of the Straw Hats. At the moment, the game located in the JRPG genre has made us fall in love with trailers that show both the skills of the crew as challenges who they will face.

Gameplay features key elements such as combat, team management, and moreWith the promise of going to market this same yearfrom Bandai Namco they already want to raise the expectations of the public with a new gameplay presented during the Anime Expo 2022 convention. If you want to see this demonstration of almost 18 minutes long, in which important aspects of the adventure such as combat are observed, you just have to watch the Gematsu video that heads this news.

Beyond this, the producer of One Piece Odyssey has also revealed the characteristics of Lim y bye good luck, the characters designed by the manga’s author, Eiichiro Oda. According to Gematsu’s information, Lim is “a mysterious girl who hates pirates. She lives on an island called Waford, where the Straw Hat crew landed.” On the other hand, Adio is about “an explorer who lives in Waford. He is a castaway and takes the role of guide for the Straw Hat crew.”

We will be keeping an eye on all the posts from Bandai Namco for the release date of One Piece Odyssey which will be available for PC, PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series. After all, its latest Developer’s Diary has left us with quite a few news, including its development time, the characteristics of its battles and, of course, the possibility of reach inaccessible areas thanks to the abilities of the Straw Hats.

