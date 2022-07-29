One Piece: Purple, the brand new movie within the saga, premieres a trailer in Spanish and confirms its arrival in Spanish cinemas

Selecta Imaginative and prescient have excellent information for enthusiasts of One Piece: his newest movie, One Pice: Purple, will hit theaters in our territory, surroundings its premiere for autumn 2022.

One Pice: Purple has the presence of Eiichiro Oda, unique creator, who this time serves as government manufacturer for the brand new Toei Animation manufacturing. The movie is directed through Goro Taniguchi (Code Geass), and its script is written through Tsutomu Kuroiwa (One Piece Movie: Gold).

Its aboutThe 15th journey that the pirates carry to the massive display screen, thus increasing a tale that already has greater than 1,000 tv chapters and has bought greater than 490 million problems with its manga international. One Piece: Purple arrives two years after the ultimate installment (One Piece: Gold), and its synopsis pray the next:

“Uta, the number 1 singer on the planet, is ready to provide her first reside live performance in entrance of an target audience made up of pirates, marines and a wide variety of enthusiasts. Uta is regarded as probably the most cherished singer in the entire international. Even if she has all the time hidden her id, it’s stated that her making a song voice is so glorious that she turns out to come back from “some other size”. Now, she is going to dangle a reside live performance the place she is going to seem in particular person for the primary time in entrance of the general public. The long-awaited voice that everybody needs to listen to is ready to resound as a mess of colourful pirates, marines who don’t take their eyes off him, Luffy’s partners (who’s drawn to Uta’s voice) and a wide variety of enthusiasts. of Uta fill where. The tale starts with the surprising revelation that Uta is the daughter of Shanks.“

The movie nonetheless does now not have an legit free up date, but it surely does have a release framework set for autumn for our territory. On this method, in a while after seeing Son Gohan and Piccolo in motion once more, we would possibly have the ability to go back to the rooms to revel in Luffy and corporate. The Straw Hat Pirate is again.