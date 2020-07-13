One Reopened Disney Park Is Closing Again

Depart a Remark
Walt Disney World lastly reopened two of its 4 theme parks this previous weekend. The opposite two parks, together with Disneyland Paris, are set to reopen in simply a few days. This was supposed to go away just one Disney Park, the enduring Disneyland Resort, closed. Nevertheless, it seems that one of many parks that has opened beforehand, Hong Kong Disneyland, is now heading for closure for a second time following a bump in COVID-19 instances within the space. The park was the second to shut, asserting the choice solely a day after Shanghai Disneyland. The park has been open since June 18.
Native media in Hong Kong first reported that following a rise in instances, Hong Kong Disneyland and the realm’s different massive theme park location, Ocean Park, are going to be closing as soon as once more. Disney has now confirmed that, following the choice of the Hong Kong authorities, the park can be closing. It doesn’t seem that the rise in instances is definitely linked to the park straight, merely that there was a rise, and the parks are being closed as a precaution.
The closure will start July 15, the identical day that Epcot, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disneyland Paris are at present scheduled to reopen. Whereas the park can be closing, the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort accommodations will stay open.
Whereas we do not know but precisely what this implies, it appears possible {that a} closure of a minimum of a pair extra weeks would be the minimal. If the choice to shut issues now has the specified impression, there won’t be a must hold issues closed an excessive amount of longer than that.
This actually is not excellent news, however it’s a proactive resolution that’s higher than the choice of retaining the park open and doubtlessly making issues worse. Hopefully, by performing rapidly, the rise in instances may be handled and saved from getting worse, permitting Hong Kong Disneyland to re=reopen that a lot sooner.
Whereas a spike in instances in Hong Kong actually is not going to have a direct impression on choices concerning different parks. COVID-19 instances have been on the rise in Florida as properly, so it is actually potential we may see an identical resolution happen there.
Initially, Disneyland Resort was planning to open on July 17, however following a spike in instances in California, the state authorities made the choice to carry off on reopening theme parks. The Downtown Disney pedestrian mall reopened final week, however the parks stay closed with no expectation as to after they may reopen.
If nothing else, the Hong Kong scenario exhibits that each one of that is nonetheless very fluid and that we’re not essentially shifting in a path of continued ahead progress. For each step ahead there is a potential to st5ep backward. If this park may shut, then that risk actually exists for the others as properly. We’ll merely must hold watching and see what occurs.
