One Reopened Disney Park Is Closing Again

Walt Disney World lastly reopened two of its 4 theme parks this previous weekend. The opposite two parks, together with Disneyland Paris, are set to reopen in simply a few days. This was supposed to go away just one Disney Park, the enduring Disneyland Resort, closed. Nevertheless, it seems that one of many parks that has opened beforehand, Hong Kong Disneyland, is now heading for closure for a second time following a bump in COVID-19 instances within the space. The park was the second to shut, asserting the choice solely a day after Shanghai Disneyland. The park has been open since June 18.