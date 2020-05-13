One Scene The Flash Fans Have A Right To Be ‘Peeved About,’ According To Candice Patton

I will say, [that] is something I would love to see before we end the show. I think a lot of fans were disappointed with how Barry and Iris ended up getting married and I think that’s a fair thing to be, kind of, peeved about… I think we should revisit that at some point. I think we should give fans what they want. . . . I think we all were a little bit like, ‘How did they get married on another show?’ When you buy the DVDs of The Flash in the future, you’re never going to see Barry and Iris getting married for real. So I think it’s only right that, before we wrap up the show, Barry and Iris get married on their show, so for posterity, Flash fans have that in their DVD collections. Yes, let’s do it!