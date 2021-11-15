One terrorist killed in come across with safety forces in Hyderpora, Srinagar

By
Kim Diaz
-
0

Come across: A terrorist was once killed in an come across with safety forces in Hyderpora, Srinagar on Monday. Police mentioned in a observation, “An unidentified terrorist was once killed. The operation is on.Additionally Learn – J&Okay Come across: Police staff injured in firing by way of terrorists, safety forces surrounded homes

According to particular details about the presence of terrorists, a joint crew of police and military had cordoned off the realm. After launching the hunt operation, trade of fireplace broke out between the terrorists and the protection forces. Additionally Learn – Kulgam Come across: Safety forces kill two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in an come across

Additionally Learn – In keeping with a US document, Pakistan has been enjoying a subversive function in Afghanistan for a very long time

As the protection forces reached the spot the place the terrorists have been hiding, they got here below heavy fireplace, triggering an come across.

(Enter: ANI)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here