One terrorist killed in come across with safety forces in Hyderpora, Srinagar

Come across: A terrorist was once killed in an come across with safety forces in Hyderpora, Srinagar on Monday. Police mentioned in a observation, “An unidentified terrorist was once killed. The operation is on.Additionally Learn – J&Okay Come across: Police staff injured in firing by way of terrorists, safety forces surrounded homes

According to particular details about the presence of terrorists, a joint crew of police and military had cordoned off the realm. After launching the hunt operation, trade of fireplace broke out between the terrorists and the protection forces. Additionally Learn – Kulgam Come across: Safety forces kill two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in an come across

J&Okay: Safety forces have eradicated an unidentified terrorist in an come across in Hyderpora house of Srinagar. The come across remains to be in development. (Visuals deferred by way of unspecified time) %.twitter.com/8DmAB6NAw4 – ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2021

As the protection forces reached the spot the place the terrorists have been hiding, they got here below heavy fireplace, triggering an come across.

