Come upon in Jammu and Kashmir, Come upon in Nowgam: A terrorist was once killed in an stumble upon with safety forces on Wednesday in Nowgam house of ​​Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. A police legitimate stated that on receiving intelligence in regards to the presence of terrorists, safety forces began a seek operation through laying siege to Wagura in Nowgam overdue on Tuesday evening.

The hunt operation was an stumble upon, through which one terrorist was once killed. The identification of the slain terrorist and his group is being ascertained.

One terrorist killed in an stumble upon between safety forces and terrorists in Srinagar. Seek operation underway; main points awaited: Jammu & Kashmir Police

The legitimate stated that the safety forces had gained details about the presence of 2 terrorists within the house, so the hunt operation continues to be on.