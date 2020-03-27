One Theater Owner Has Started Selling Popcorn In The Parking Lot To Help Employees

Though film followers can actually take consolation in having fun with their favourite movies in their very own houses, it’s a tragic season for the livelihood of film theaters, significantly the estimated 150,00zero cinema employees who’ve been briefly or fully laid off. And apart from all the foremost theater chains closing their doorways final week, there are much more independently-owned cinemas who’re in danger to lose a ton of cash because the COVID-19 pandemic continues sweeping the globe.