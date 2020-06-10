One Thing About Sweet Magnolias’ Season Finale That ‘Actually Stunned’ JoAnna Garcia Swisher

Go away a Remark
Sweet Magnolias has turned the TV-watching lives of many Netflix followers the wrong way up because the present debuted again in Might. Not solely have been viewers given one other romantic drama to focus their amorously conscious attentions on, however the collection had the absolute nerve to finish on a number of cliffhangers, each giant and small. Followers are, in fact, clamoring for a Season 2 renewal, however till we get phrase on that, they’re additionally being fairly vocal about how they consider these cliffhangers would possibly end up. And, it is a type of potential finale resolutions that has “actually stunned” star JoAnna Garcia Swisher.
As the various Sweet Magnolias followers will know, JoAnna Garcia Swisher’s Maddie is newly divorced from her husband, Invoice, when the collection begins. However, she begins to get again to a spot the place she will belief the menfolk once more after she’s pursued by, after which begins to this point, Cal, her son’s new highschool baseball coach. By the point Season 1 wraps, although, Invoice has determined that it is a good time to ask Maddie to take him again, and, apparently, it is this second that has brought on some consternation for Garcia Swisher. As she informed Good Housekeeping:
It actually stunned me that followers are literally questioning if I am going to select Invoice or Cal. It is one thing that I by no means even imagined that individuals can be considering. [Bill] has an extended technique to go.
Oh, my. I’ve to agree with JoAnna on this one. Actually, I’m actually shocked that any fan who claims to love Maddie and need the most effective for her as she navigates her new life as a single mom of three youngsters, and will get used to being a enterprise proprietor, would need her to take Invoice again. I imply, Garcia Swisher was proper in saying that he is bought a looooong technique to go earlier than any such factor may even be barely considered by Maddie. Or, as I like to think about it when considering this concept: ICK.
You guys? Invoice and Maddie did not simply have some irreconcilable variations that led to a divorce after being highschool sweethearts who went on to get and keep married for a very long time. Oh, no. Did you all overlook the half the place Invoice cheated on Maddie with the (a lot youthful) nurse who works for him, Noreen, knocked her up after which left Maddie and their children to start out a brand new life together with his former mistress? You probably did overlook? It is OK. Might was a tremendous very long time in the past.
Whereas Maddie did, certainly, have an epic falling out with Cal by the point the finale got here to an in depth, that does not imply she ought to simply fall again right into a relationship with Invoice. Not solely did that man cheat and do all of that different stuff I discussed above, however he solely tried to get Maddie again after Noreen realized that he was King of the Douche Canoes, and was so determined to get away from his ass that she left him whereas nonetheless pregnant with their child. The woman actually left city to place him in her rear view mirror. Yikes.
However, it is all superb now, proper? Now that you’ve got been reminded of simply how sub-par Invoice was, you will by no means take into account him a severe alternative for Maddie once more…proper?
Whereas we wait to see if Sweet Magnolias will get a second season (whereby Maddie, hopefully, tells Invoice the place to shove his stethoscope), you possibly can take a look at our 2020 Netflix information and see what's coming to TV this summer time!
