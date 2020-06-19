One Thing Former SVU Showrunner Would Change About Elliot Stabler If He Could Go Back In Time

Not solely was Stabler “smacking individuals round,” as Neal Baer famous in his interview, however the character was really identified for having fairly the mood when coping with suspects. Baer as soon as admitted that Benson and Stabler have been created form of as two sides of a coin, with Benson being the compassionate one whose focus is on serving to the victims of intercourse crimes, and Stabler being the one who represents the trend of the viewers at what’s been performed to these victims. With that, Stabler was the one who usually received into hassle for the way in which he handled perpetrators.