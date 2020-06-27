One Thing That Crops Up When You Work On Both Dune And Star Wars, According To A Guy Who Did Both

I imply pay attention, in the end I’m optimistic George Lucas was impressed by Dune when he made Star Wars. I don’t know if that’s sacrilegious to speak about, however there are numerous similarities in some areas, so you could possibly inform he was undoubtedly influenced by that. So I needed to be cautious doing each [Dune and The Mandalorian] and to not repeat myself. Additionally not only for the sake of the film, however for enjoyable. I hate to do the identical factor twice.