One Thing That Crops Up When You Work On Both Dune And Star Wars, According To A Guy Who Did Both

Dune and Star Wars are each undeniably sci-fi classics. They’ve additionally each loved a latest resurgence in popular culture — particularly Dune, with a brand new adaptation of the movie hitting theaters this winter. Parallels between the 2 collection have been drawn earlier than — however based on somebody who labored on each initiatives, there’s a minimum of one factor that each undoubtedly have in widespread.
Denis Villeneuve’s Dune appears to be like to completely embody the sci-fi parts of Frank Herbert’s traditional ebook collection and set itself aside from the ill-fated first cinematic adaptation. Since Greig Fraser has some expertise bringing epic sci-fi tales to life, it’s comprehensible why Dennis Villeneuve would rent him to assist make his imaginative and prescient a actuality. The DP has additionally labored on a number of initiatives for the Star Wars franchise — Rogue One, and extra just lately, three episodes of The Mandalorian.
So Greig Fraser had a singular perspective to share when he was on the Dune set. According to him, whereas there are numerous variations within the two universes, there may be a minimum of one factor he encountered in each:
It was fairly enjoyable as a result of I needed to neglect numerous Star Wars once I was making Dune. It wasn’t laborious, although. Denis and I spoke clearly about how the movie ought to look and will really feel, and the codecs and this and that, so it was not laborious to swerve and alter lanes. There have been some similarities just like the deserts.
These feedback to Collider might sound flippant however, provided that his job is to ensure all the things appears to be like good on digicam and it’s most likely a little bit bit difficult to movie on one thing as monochrome as sand, he’s really made a very fascinating level there. Greig Fraser additionally hypothesized that there’s a fair larger connection between Star Wars and Dune than his position in each movies:
I imply pay attention, in the end I’m optimistic George Lucas was impressed by Dune when he made Star Wars. I don’t know if that’s sacrilegious to speak about, however there are numerous similarities in some areas, so you could possibly inform he was undoubtedly influenced by that. So I needed to be cautious doing each [Dune and The Mandalorian] and to not repeat myself. Additionally not only for the sake of the film, however for enjoyable. I hate to do the identical factor twice.
Greig Fraser isn’t the primary individual to notice that it’s possible George Lucas took inspiration from Dune. Although the unique Dune movie was launched in 1984, years after the Star Wars collection started, the ebook collection got here out within the 1960s. No matter how deep the throughline between the 2 collection runs, it’s clear that Greig Fraser had a blast engaged on each.
Dune is at the moment as a result of hit theaters on December 18, 2020. Are you excited to see Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation? Tell us within the feedback!
