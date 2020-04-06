One Vampire Diaries And Originals Star Would Be Game To Return For Legacies

Depart a Remark
Season 2 of Legacies has already seen a personality from The Vampire Diaries days return to wreak havoc. Chris Wooden’s villainous Kai Parker got here again to terrorize the characters after Josie, Lizzie, and Alaric visited the jail world the place he was being held. His return launched a two-episode arc that noticed his plans thwarted as soon as extra. Nonetheless, Kai Parker’s reappearance left the door open for different characters to probably return and one The Vampire Diaries and Originals star appears recreation for a comeback, ought to Julie Plec have an interest.
Sebastian Roché has the excellence of enjoying dangerous guys on a number of standard supernatural sequence. He performed the angel Balthazar in a number of episodes of Supernatural and portrayed The Vampire Diaries’ villainous Mikael Mikaelson, some of the memorable large bads of the sequence. Naturally, Roché reprised his position in The Vampire Diaries spinoff The Originals and he has some ideas about Mikael probably returning for Legacies. Requested whether or not he would ever return to play Mikael on Legacies, Sebastian Roché appeared up for it. Right here’s what he instructed TV Information:
That’ll be as much as Julie [Plec]. I imply, it will [be] enjoyable for Mikael, after all, to point out up and go, ‘Hey.’ To present up and wreak havoc, however I actually do not know.
Make it occur, Julie Plec! Who wouldn’t wish to see Sebastian Roché return as the primary vampire, proper? The actor is unbelievable at enjoying villains and, on condition that Mikael has died and are available again from the lifeless a number of occasions over at this level, there’s at all times an opportunity for him to return to Mystic Falls with a brand new and venomous plot.
Personally, I wouldn’t thoughts seeing him again with stepson Klaus, whom Mikael had a lethal vendetta towards. In the identical interview, Roché expressed how a lot he loved sharing scenes with Joseph Morgan and I’d be remiss to say that it wouldn’t be good to see them as soon as extra. On the very least, it will be enjoyable to see Mikael work together with Legacies’ Hope.
Whether or not or not he ever returns stays to be seen, however it most undoubtedly gained’t be in Season 2. Legacies, like a number of different reveals, shut down manufacturing in mid-March due. Whereas the forged and crew have been unable to complete filming the remaining Season 2 episodes, the sequence wrapped up not less than certainly one of its main arcs involving Darkish Josie. In fact, the episode ended on a large cliffhanger, so there’s no telling how the storyline will wrap up. Sadly, followers may need to attend so much longer than traditional to search out out.
