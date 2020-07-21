One Way Hamilton Could End Up Being Like The Marvel Films, According To Christopher Jackson

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with numerous firms. We might earn a fee whenever you click on on or make purchases by way of hyperlinks.

Over the previous few weeks, there’s been one title that is been dominating the world of streaming: Hamilton. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning musical is now obtainable in its entirety on Disney+, permitting numerous subscribers to be within the room the place it occurs. The principal solid’s performances have been filmed for posterity, together with Christopher Jackson as George Washington. And now the actor has defined why Hamilton might find yourself having similarities to Marvel films.